"I would only do it for two or three clubs in the world" - Kalidou Koulibaly reveals he would consider leaving Napoli only if certain clubs were interested

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has said he would only leave Naples to join Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona. The 30-year-old has often been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool in recent years.

Kalidou Koulibaly joined Napoli from Belgian club Genk in a deal worth £6.5 million back in 2014. The defender has gone on to make 295 appearances and contributed 13 goals during his seven years with the Serie A giants. Koulibaly also helped the club win the Coppa Italia during the 2019-20 season.

The Senegal international has firmly established himself as one of the best defenders in the world during his time with Napoli. Consequently, he has often been linked with a move to one of Europe's elite clubs. Koulibaly, however, revealed he would leave Napoli only to join three clubs.

"Me at Juventus, are you crazy?! I would never go and play got another Italian club. If I decided to leave Napoli, I would only do it for two, maximum three clubs in the world. I'm talking about Guardiola's Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona at the most," Koulibaly told Arena Napoli. "But believe me, I would never go to Juventus, I could not betray the Napoli fans."

Koulibaly has arguably been Napoli's talisman over the years. Luciano Spaletti's side are currently at the top of Serie A after winning nine and drawing one of their opening ten league games this season.

Real Madrid and Barcelona could look to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly next summer

Kalidou Koulibaly has expressed his desire to end his career with Napoli in the past. However, he could seek a new challenge as he approaches the latter stages of his career. The 30-year-old has been courted by Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past and could look to join one of the Spanish giants next summer.

Real Madrid parted ways with Sergio Ramos last summer and signed former Bayern Munich star David Alaba as a replacement for Ramos. Los Blancos sold Raphael Varane to Manchester United, but are yet to sign an adequate replacement for the Frenchman.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are reportedly looking to sign a replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. Pique is approaching the twilight stages of his career and has suffered from a massive dip in performances in recent years.

The Catalan giants could look to sign Kalidou Koulibaly for a bargain price next summer as he will have just one year left on his current deal with Napoli.

