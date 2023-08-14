"I don't understand, it's a joke" - Xavi says referee cost Barcelona the game after 0-0 Getafe draw

Xavi Hernandez was incensed with referee Cesar Soto Grado during and after Barcelona's game against Getafe yesterday (August 13) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The game featured eight yellow cards and two red cards in total, with Xavi also being sent to the stands in the 70th minute. Getafe committed 20 fouls and were shown six yellow cards, but Barca's head coach felt it should have been more.

The Spaniard was an animated figure on the sidelines throughout the duration of the game. Getafe were dishing out rough treatment to Barcelona's players which arguably led to Raphinha's sending-off.

The Brazilian winger's overzealous protests over a foul saw his name taken in the 38th minute. But a raised elbow against Getafe's Denis Suarez four minutes later saw him get a straight red card.

After the game, Xavi made it clear that he believed the referee cost his team the game. He was particularly upset at Gavi's handball call. Deep into second-half stoppage-time, Ronald Araujo was fouled by Juan Iglesias inside the box.

The referee did not award a penalty and booked Gavi for protesting. After the incident was overlooked by VAR, the on-field decision remained, with the argument being that the Spanish midfielder had handled the ball leading up to the foul on Araujo.

The Spaniard said, via BarcaUniversal:

"Gavi’s handball call is invented. The referee cost us the game, he has to explain himself. There’s no handball from Gavi. They told us that they were only going to call out very clear handballs. I don’t understand. It’s a joke."

When replayed in slow motion, the ball seemed to hit Gavi on his chest rather than his arm.

Xavi gives verdict on decision to play Barcelona star as right-back against Getafe

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are set to submit a formal loan bid for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo with a clause to buy.

It clearly shows they are desperate to strengthen the right-back area. Last season, Xavi Hernandez had to play a couple of his centre-backs out of position on the right flank.

The trend continued in the game against Getafe as Ronald Araujo was deployed out of position at right-back. Jules Kounde, who has also played in that position in the past, started at center-back.

Explaining his decision, Xavi told the aforementioned source:

"With Araujo and Koundé, we all agreed that it was better for Araujo to play on the right. We discussed it with them and they feel comfortable. However, in reality, it’s a three-man backline."

The Uruguay international impressed, managing two recoveries, interceptions and clearances each. He also won both of his contested tackles and completed 96% of his 53 attempted passes.