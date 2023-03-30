“I used to imitate the dribbling of Cristiano Ronaldo” - Reported Arsenal transfer target says he admires Al-Nassr superstar

Arsenal transfer target and Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma has claimed to admire Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo for his dribbling skills.

Mitoma has been a sensation in the Premier League this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 27 games across competitions. However, it is the Japanese international's dribbling skillset that has set the league alight.

He has revealed that he admires the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and based his dribbling on the Portuguese great during his childhood. He told Brighton's official YouTube channel:

"As for players overseas, I used to imitate the dribbling of Cristiano Ronaldo when I was a child."

Ronaldo is renowned for his trickery and dribbling that has dominated world football throughout his illustrious career. The Portuguese forward often produces his trademark stepover skills before breaking past defenders with ease.

Mitoma claims to have imitated such movement with the ball as a child and his dribbling has become one of the strongest parts of his game. The Japanese attacker even studied dribbling by strapping a camera to his head for his graduation thesis, per The Japan Times.

The 25-year-old's incredible meteoric rise at the Amex Stadium has led to him garnering interest from European giants. Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are all keeping tabs on the winger who joined Brighton in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's former team Manchester United are also interested in the €35 million-rated forward. Ronaldo has vacated the #7 shirt at Old Trafford since leaving last November. Hence, Mitoma could follow in one of his idol's footsteps by making the move to the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Arsenal to win the Premier League if Manchester United fails to

Cristiano Ronaldo lauded the Gunners.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last November in disarray when he gave an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. He highlighted several issues he had with the club, including a feeling of disrespect from manager Erik ten Hag.

However, he gave an interesting response when queried by Morgan (an Arsenal fan) over which club he wants to win the league. The Portuguese great was a Manchester United player at the time but made a surprise admission in November 2022 (via TalkTV):

"Manchester [United] first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play. I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don’t win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do."

The Gunners are on course to win their first league title since 2004. They hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City with 10 games left to play. Mikel Arteta's side have played one game more than their title rivals. Ronaldo's former side United are seemingly out of the title race. They trail the north London giants by 19 points.

