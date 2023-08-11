“I've already forgotten Moises" - Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi makes honest admission on Caicedo as Chelsea and Liverpool battle for midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi claims he's already forgotten about Moises Caicedo as the midfielder is embroiled in a transfer tug-of-war between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Reds looked to have beaten the Blues to his signature when they agreed on a £110 million deal with Brighton on Thursday (August 10). However, the Ecuadorian has reportedly told Jurgen Klopp's side that he wants to head to Stamford Bridge, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Caicedo, 21, was also the subject of a £100 million offer from Chelsea and they are expected to make a fresh proposal. Despite this, De Zerbi isn't too phased about the situation and is concentrating on the squad currently at his disposal. He stated (via CentreGoals):

“I've already forgotten Moises. I am really proud for the players we have in the squad. We have to complete the squad. We want to improve the squad.”

The Ecuador international was instrumental for the Seagulls last season. He featured 43 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one goal. His versatility was key for Brighton as he played both at right-back and central midfield.

However, De Zerbi is now looking to the future rather than dwelling on the past and the situation regarding Caicedo. His Brighton side have made impressive moves themselves this window, signing the likes of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, James Milner, and Joao Pedro. They have also agreed to a €40 million (£34.5 million) deal in principle to sign Ajax attacker Mohamed Kudus, per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Liverpool will continue to fight it out for Caicedo who appears to be preferring a move to Stamford Bridge. This is despite Reds boss Klopp confirming his side had agreed a deal with Brighton.

Caicedo's favorite Premier League club isn't Chelsea or Liverpool

The Ecuadorian was a fan of Liverpool's bitter rivals.

Caicedo looks to be heading to either Chelsea or Liverpool in the last few weeks of the summer transfer window. The two clubs will also square off in their season opener on Sunday (August 13).

However, neither the Blues nor the Reds were the Ecuadorian's favorite club when growing up. Their Premier League rivals Manchester United hold that honor as he talked up his admiration for the Red Devils in 2020 (via Manchester Evening News):

“My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia (former United captain) is an example to follow. With his strength and dedication, he was able to get to that level. That motivates me to keep working hard and do the right things.”

It's unlikely that the Red Devils are going to come into the equation given they spent £70 million on Casemiro and £60 million including add-ons on Mason Mount. They are focusing on Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and could make their move for him now that Fred is set to depart for Fenerbahce in the Super Lig.