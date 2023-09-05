“I’ve always been moved by heart and not by money” - Sergio Ramos takes sly dig at MLS and Saudi after Sevilla move

Sergio Ramos has explained why he snubbed interest from the MLS and Saudi Arabia in favor of rejoining Sevilla.

The veteran defender has reunited with Los Nervionenses 18 years since leaving them for Real Madrid. He was available as a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain following the expiration of his contract.

Sergio Ramos, 37, has revealed that he waited for Sevilla and in the process rejected moves to the MLS and Saudi Arabia despite staggering finances on offer. He perhaps took a dig at the many European household names that have decided to head to the United States or the Middle East with monetary gain in mind.

He said (via the club's official media):

"I had the opportunity to continue in Paris for two years, but I didn't see it. I have always been moved by impulses and heart. Not by money. That's why I didn't go to Arabia or the MLS. That's why I risked the call until the minute 93 to sign for Sevilla.”

The four-time UEFA Champions League winner started his incredible career with Sevilla. He climbed the youth ranks at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium before debuting for the senior team in 2004. He made just 49 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals and playing predominantly as a right-back.

Real Madrid soon took notice and brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005 for €27 million. It was with Los Blancos that Ramos became one of the greatest defenders the sport has seen. He made 671 appearances, scoring 101 goals and providing 40 assists. He won four Champions Leagues, five La Liga titles, and two Copa del Reys.

The legendary center-back joined PSG in 2021 but injury issues took hold of his first season at the Parc des Princes. However, his sophomore campaign was much more enjoyable as he played 45 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Yet, the Spaniard seemingly wasn't keen on extending his stay with the Parisians. He followed Lionel Messi out of the door as a two-time Ligue 1 champion.

Ramos was still on the lookout for a new club heading into the latter stages of the summer. Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad made their move for him but he rejected their interest in favor of a return to boyhood club Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos also turned down a move to Manchester United leaving the club upset

Sergio Ramos also snubbed interest from Erik ten Hag's United.

According to The Sun, Sergio Ramos also snubbed a move to Premier League giants Manchester United. It's claimed that the Red Devils made a late play for the veteran defender when his former Madrid teammate Raphael Varane suffered an injury.

They tabled an offer of £70,000 per week on a one-year deal which was quickly turned down. The speed at which Ramos rejected them is claimed to have upset Erik ten Hag's Reds.

Sergio Ramos has never played in the Premier League during his career and could have reunited with Varane and Casemiro. However, the lure of returning to where it all started with Sevilla seemed to have been too hard to turn down.