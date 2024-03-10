"I've caused him problems, he's caused me problems" - Virgil van Dijk makes Erling Haaland admission ahead of Liverpool vs Man City 

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland when the two teams clash in a Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday, March 10.

The Reds, currently second, are set to take on third-placed Manchester City in a showdown that could potentially have serious implications in the title race. One of the main stories of the game is the battle between Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk.

Haaland is currently one of the best strikers in world football and has been in dazzling form this season. He has scored 29 goals in 32 appearances across competitions, including 18 in 22 Premier League matches.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. The Dutchman is cherishing the opportunity to take on a prolific goalscorer like Haaland, as he said ahead of the Anfield showdown (via 90 Min):

"It's always good to come up against one of the best and most in-form strikers in the world."

He added:

"[Haaland] is a natural goalscorer, he has proven it and his numbers are speaking for themselves so it will be a tough afternoon but it's a battle I am looking forward to. I've caused him problems, he's caused me problems – that's how it works."

Van Dijk has made 25 Premier League appearances this season, helping Liverpool keep eight clean sheets.

Virgil van Dijk dismisses the notion that Liverpool vs Man City is a title decider

Liverpool currently have 63 points from 27 matches, one less than league leaders Arsenal, who have played one game more. Manchester City are on 62 points from 27 matches.

In a grueling title race, the clash at Anfield could turn out to be a decisive game. Van Dijk, though, doesn't agree that the winner of the upcoming game will go on to lift the title. He said (via 90 Min):

"There's too long to go. Obviously it is a massive game, you can't deny that. There will be a lot of eyes on it but we have one aim and that's to try to win the game."

He added:

"We are at home and we are looking forward to a big challenge but a big opportunity as well. It will be tough but you want to play these games. We want to get a good result. That's the only thing we will try and do, it’s not about going out there to make statements"

The Liverpool vs Man City showdown will also mark Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's last Premier League duel. The German is set to step down from his position at the end of the season.