“I’ve had conversations with him” – Former Manchester United star urges Lewandowski to seal Old Trafford switch and form partnership with Ronaldo

Former Manchester United keeper Tomasz Kuszczak has urged Robert Lewandowski to move to Old Trafford. The Polish star believes that the Bayern Munich star would be a perfect partner for Cristiano Ronaldo and has spoken to him about this.

Reports suggest that Lewandowski is looking to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he wants a fresh challenge. Moreover, he is yet to pen a new deal, and the contract talks have reportedly stalled.

Kuszczak was speaking to Metro (via Bet365). The former Red Devils keeper confirmed that he has held talks with Lewandowski over a move to Old Trafford.

"It would be fantastic to see him at Manchester United. I've had conversations with him about it and when he was back at Borussia Dortmund. He had options during his previous move as his contract was expiring. I know for a fact that he was thinking about leaving Germany and going somewhere else. I know he loves Spanish football and has a connection with Real Madrid."

Kuszczak shared the experience he had while playing with Lewandowski for Poland.

"We've always said that someone who plays for Bayern Munich is one of the best in the world and, obviously, he's gone there and won everything there is to win. We played in the Polish national team and had different managers over the years and Robert was a fantastic leader. He was the one which held the team together."

The former United keeper is thrilled about the prospect of seeing his compatriot team with the legendary Ronaldo for the Red Devils.

"You hear people say, 'Bayern Munich is full of great players, it's easy', but he's played well everywhere he's gone. I'd love to see him at Manchester United, but we've spoken about that, and it would be fantastic if he could come and link up with Ronaldo. Him and Ronaldo upfront would be something."

Will Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski join Manchester United?

Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in the Bayern Munich star, but nothing concrete has been published in the papers. Barcelona are said to be the club in the driver's seat for the striker, but the Bundesliga side are unwilling to let him leave.

Lewandowski, who has scored 34 goals in 32 Bundesliga games, has just a year left on his contract and is open to a new challenge. Chelsea and PSG have also been linked with the striker and could make moves if he is available.

