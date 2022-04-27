33-year-old superstar ready to take salary cut to join Barcelona - Reports 

Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski has reportedly (via Mundo Deportivo) agreed to take a pay cut to finalize his transfer to Barcelona. The Ballon d’Or contender is out of contract in June 2023 and is yet to sign an extension with the Bavarians.

Lewandowski has enjoyed another fruitful campaign this term, at least on a personal level. The Polish striker has scored for fun in the Bundesliga, netting 33 times in 31 appearances. With a total of 66 points (coefficient 2), the Poland international is the current front-runner to win this year’s European Golden Shoe.

The Blaugrana have been searching for a consistent goalscorer, someone who can take care of the plethora of chances they create in every game. Bayern’s Lewandowski not only perfectly fits Barca's profile, but he is also presumably prepared to make a sacrifice to move to the Camp Nou.

After winning everything there is to win with Bayern, including a treble, the Pole wishes to explore a different league. As per the aforementioned report, the 33-year-old is open to taking a salary cut to experience life as a Barca player. The player’s agent Pini Zahavi, who also maintains a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta, has communicated his client's wishes to the club.

The Bundesliga champions want to keep the player at the Allianz Arena and are likely to continue trying to persuade him. However, if it does not pan out in the end, they could sell the player for a €40 million fee in the summer transfer window.

Robert Lewandowski could finally solve Barcelona’s woes in front of goal

Hoping to improve their output in front of goal, Barca have signed Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres in less than a year. The trio have pitched in with only 29 goals so far, often disappearing in the most important matches.

Lewandowski may be on the wrong side of 30, but he could still comfortably outscore the attackers Barcelona currently have at their disposal. The Poland international has scored 48 times in 43 games across competitions this season, with 13 of them coming in the Champions League alone.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is in peak physical shape, is a serial winner, and seems genuinely interested in playing for Barcelona. If the Catalan giants can get him on their books, they could take a major step towards finding relevancy in Europe again.

