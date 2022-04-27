5 first-team stars set to depart PSG after disappointing 2021-22 season - Reports 

Newly-crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly (via Marca) considering cutting ties with five notable players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG have not had much success this season. Yes, they have successfully reclaimed the Ligue 1 title, but failed miserably in the Champions League and the French Cup. The elimination from the European competition at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16, in particular, has left a lasting scar. This has caused the Parisians to consider a mega clearance sale in the summer.

As per Marca’s report, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to part ways with five players in the next couple of months. Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, and Thilo Kehrer are the five players who could leave the Parc des Princes.

Di Maria, who has been at the club since 2015, is out of contract at the end of the season. The 34-year-old is nearing the end of his career and PSG are not willing to offer the Argentine an extension. He could move to Spain or Italy as a free agent in the coming months.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Juventus offered Di Maria a 1+1 year contract. The Argentine star wants a contract until 2025. #PSG Juventus offered Di Maria a 1+1 year contract. The Argentine star wants a contract until 2025. #ForzaJuve 🚨 Juventus offered Di Maria a 1+1 year contract. The Argentine star wants a contract until 2025. #ForzaJuve #PSG https://t.co/BAubr4hzU6

Draxler still has over two years left on his contract with Paris. However, since the former Schalke star has failed to live up to the billing, the club believe a transfer is the need of the hour. La Liga outfit Sevilla, alongside some Bundesliga clubs, are interested in his services.

Kurzawa has been on the club’s transfer list for a while now but PSG have not found any suitors yet. Considering the left-back hasn't played a single league game this season, Paris might have to work overtime to get rid of the player.

Thilo Kehrer stands on the opposite end of the spectrum, with many clubs showing interest in him. Having failed to become a regular under Pochettino, the 25-year-old could find himself in Germany or England next season.

Finally, there is Paredes, who has played 22 games across competitions for the French giants this season. Surprisingly, the €40 million star has been chucked off the club’s plans for next season and could make a move to Serie A in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future remains undecided with Real Madrid patiently waiting

Lionel Messi may have scored the Ligue 1 title-winning goal for Paris Saint-Germain, but Kylian Mbappe has been the Parisians’ standout performer this season.

The France international has produced invaluable performances week in, week out, bagging 22 goals and 15 assists in Ligue 1 alone.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet.Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet. 🇫🇷 #MbappéBoth PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. https://t.co/JXEF6zddMJ

With his contract running out in June, PSG are eager to extend his stay, but reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that nothing has been finalized yet.

Real Madrid, who are the frontrunners in the race for acquiring Mbappe’s services, are optimistic about their chances. The 23-year-old is taking his time and will communicate his answer to the concerned parties in the coming days.

