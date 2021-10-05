"I've done a few things right recently" - Antonio Rudiger reacts to Bayern interest amid Chelsea contract talks

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reacted to reported interest from Bayern Munich amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge. The centre-back, who joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017, has entered the final year of his current contract.

Although Chelsea have been in talks with Antonio Rudiger to renew his deal, both parties have yet to reach an agreement. As such, several clubs, including Bayern Munich, have kept a close eye on the defender.

Amidst talk of potential suitors making a move for Antonio Rudiger, the Chelsea defender has reacted candidly.

In a conversation with Christian Falk of SPORTBILD, he stated:

“My future? I feel good at Chelsea where I am now, so that fits. FC Bayern interest honors me because that shows that I've done a few things right recently”

Despite interest from Bayern, Antonio Rudiger has clearly maintained that he feels settled at Chelsea. The Blues' manager Thomas Tuchel is also a big fan of the German, who has established himself as a vital cog in the reigning European Champions' line-up.

Antonio Rudiger has yet to miss a single minute of Chelsea's 2021-22 campaign, notching up 10 appearances across all competitions. Considering his contributions under Tuchel, Chelsea will be desperate to lock him down to a new contract.

Antonio Rudiger earns just £100,000 per week at Chelsea right now

Even though Antonio Rudiger has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Chelsea, he earns relatively less compared to other first-team regulars. The 28-year-old earns £100,000 every week, with as many as 14 others earning more than him at Chelsea right now.

Understandably, Rudiger feels he has earned the right to command a higher salary. As such, he continues to wait for the right offer from Chelsea before committing his future to the club.

Meanwhile, clubs like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keeping a close eye on the situation. If Chelsea fail to agree a new contract before January, Rudiger would be open to discussing a move to any of his suitors.

Chelsea, who are currently the league leaders in the Premier League, are not in a situation to lose an integral member like Rudiger in January. However, it remains to be seen if the Premier League giants can meet his demands and reach an agreement. The Blues return to action after the international break on October 16 when they face Brentford away from home in the Premier League.

