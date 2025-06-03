"I've got to double down" – Gary Neville makes early prediction as he picks Premier League winners for next season

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that Arsenal will win their first Premier League title since 2004 in the upcoming campaign.

Ad

The north London outfit have emerged as a title challenging team under Mikel Arteta over the last three campaigns. They have finished in second spot three consecutive times, finishing on 84 points, 89 points, and lastly 74 points in the 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent interaction on The Overlap, Neville was asked to provide his 2025-26 Premier League predictions. The ex-Manchester United full-back replied (h/t Metro):

"I've got to go Arsenal again, I've got to double down, haven't I? I've gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn't back them the first season, I backed Manchester City, but I backed them the last two and I'm going to stick with them."

Ad

Arsenal, who finished 10 points behind champions Liverpool past season, are believed to be in the process of rejuvenating their squad. They could opt to sign a new striker with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi reportedly close to joining.

Premier League club slammed for transfer decision

Former Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has suggested that the Gunners should have not let Chelsea close in on Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. He said on talkSPORT (h/t Metro):

Ad

"I don't understand how Arsenal didn't snap him up... when you need a striker and you're looking at the transfer market, £30 million is chump change in today's market. When you've got somebody who, you're talking about potential, they're talking about being a Harry Kane replacement for England, about a proper nine, I don't understand how Arsenal didn't buy."

Ad

Backing Delap to continue to shine in the Premier League, he added:

"I think he's going to do well. I really do. I remember speaking to him when he was on loan at Stoke from Manchester City, and even back then, his whole demeanour, his aura, he was self-assured, confident, good stature. He's got that old-school element where you know you're in for a game when you're up against Delap. I think he's got that Diego Costa sort of vibe about him."

Ad

Delap, 22, has allegedly passed his medical prior to his £30 million move from his current club to the Enzo Maresca-coached outfit this summer.

Expand Tweet

The Manchester City academy product scored 12 goals and laid out two assists in 37 Premier League appearances for Ipswich last campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More