"I've been kinda frustrated with him" - John Obi Mikel slams Chelsea star despite 2-0 win over LAFC in Club World Cup

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel expressed disappointment with the performance of attacker Noni Madueke in the team's 2-0 win over MLS side LAFC in the Club World Cup. The Nigerian suggested that Madueke's reluctance to take on defenders was disappointing to witness.

Speaking on DAZN's coverage during half-time, he said (via GiveMeSport):

"I’ve been kinda frustrated with him [Madueke]. He’s had the ball, he hasn’t gone past his man. He needs to clean that up.

The 23-year-old had a largely passive first half, failing to create much trouble despite facing clearly inferior opponents. Chelsea struggled to generate much offense outside of Pedro Neto's excellent finish that opened the scoring.

Madueke had a good opportunity to score himself before that, being set up well by Nicolas Jackson for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he could not find the back of the net. He was substituted after 64 minutes, finishing with just one key pass, one completed dribble, and one accurate cross.

The Blues continue to accumulate talent at the winger position, highlighted by the arrival of Estevao Willian after the CWC and Sporting's Geovany Quenda next summer. The England international will need to elevate his performance and improve upon his 10 goal contributions in the league last season to maintain his place in the team.

European giants eye surprise deal for Chelsea star: Reports

Gusto could be on the move.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have inquired about a possible deal for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto. According to reporter Simon Phillips (via TEAMtalk), the French right-back could leave Chelsea to join the Bavarian giants.

After being signed from Lyon, the youngster had a strong first campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, featuring regularly as Reece James struggled to stay healthy. His attacking contributions on the right were notable as the team finished sixth in the Premier League.

However, under Enzo Maresca, Gusto has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He seems to be an awkward fit under the Italian, unable to express his creativity by charging down the flank and instead being asked to hold an inverted position. Notably, he had a forgettable 45 minutes in the Conference League finals and was replaced by James, who quickly improved Chelsea's fortunes.

Should the 22-year-old depart, the London club will look to promote academy product Josh Acheampong to more regular minutes. The teenager excelled in limited appearances this season, especially in the Conference League, and is recognized by the club as a player with significant potential.

About the author Vishal Ravi Vishal has been a European football journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 18 months, covering news and rumors. A firm believer in providing the most accurate information to readers, he prioritizes conducting thorough research before writing a story, and his overall feel for the game, combined with his ability to express thoughts and opinions in a succinct manner set him apart from other journalists.



Ever since coming across a game randomly on TV in 2012, Vishal has been a passionate fan of the sport. Growing up, he loved Chelsea’s style of play and adored Eden Hazard and Jose Mourinho. His favorite footballing moment was when the Blues won the 2021 UEFA Champions League. If given a chance to change any football rule, Vishal would want VAR to be more consistent for the offside rule and its decisioning to be quicker.



Apart from European football, Vishal also likes to keep up to date with Major League Soccer and the Indian Super League. When not immersed in football, he likes to watch other sports and strum the guitar. Know More