"I've learnt my lesson" - Roy Keane names the best manager in the Premier League currently

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has named Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the Premier League.

The Premier League is home to some of the best managers in the world. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel, Tottenham Hotspur's Antonio Conte and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa are all considered some of the best in the business.

England also boast up-and-coming managers like Mikel Arteta, Graham Potter and Patrick Vieira. However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is a cut above the rest of the league, according to Roy Keane.

No manager has reached 500 Premier League goals faster than Pep Guardiola

The Manchester United great has snubbed the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel to name Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the Premier League. He said on Sky Bet's Driving Home For Christmas [via The Mirror]:

"I remember we did a game last year, I didn’t write off Man City but I think I said they lost their mojo. And then they won the league and it was like a doddle to them."

"Obviously I know they put in the hard work, but they won it and United finished second but United were never going to catch them, I’d never bet against Man City now, I’ve just learnt my lesson from last year," he added.

"It doesn’t necessarily mean Liverpool or Chelsea can’t pip them to the title, but I think Pep is the man, I look at all of the managers I think Pep is the man," said Keane.

Roy Keane also addressed the argument that Pep Guardiola's success is down to the players he has at his disposal and the money he spends. He said:

"I do. People say he’s got the best players, but you still have to manage them, you still have to find a style of play and if you’re going to pick a team to watch it’s going to be Manchester City aren’t you."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City lead the Premier League

Defending champions Manchester City currently sit atop the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's side have 44 points from 18 matches so far.

Top of the league for Christmas



Set the record for the most Premier League wins in a calendar year



Broke their own record for the most goals scored in a calendar year



Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool sit behind the Citizens on the table. The Merseyside-based club have 41 points to their name, which is three behind the table-toppers.

Chelsea are currently placed third in the points table. Thomas Tuchel's side have fallen six points behind Manchester City, having drawn their last two matches.

Edited by Parimal