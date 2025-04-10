"I've made more mistakes than them during these last months" - Amorim on Andre Onana's errors in Manchester United's draw against Lyon

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reiterated his confidence in shot-stopper Andre Onana after his mistakes in the Red Devils' draw at Lyon. United drew 2-2 against Lyon in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, April 10.

Onana was responsible for both goals United conceded in the fixture. He was beaten too easily by a Thiago Almada free-kick in the first-half before spilling a rebound in the path of Rayan Cherki in second-half stoppage time.

Speaking to the media after the 2-2 draw at Lyon, Amorim stated that he would continue to back Onana and added that he was looking to work with the goalkeeper. He added that mistakes happen on the pitch and are normal in games. He said via (The Guardian):

“We have training, go with [Jorge] Vital [goalkeeping coach] and we deal with that – really natural. That can happen with any player. There’s nothing I can say to André in this moment that will help. The most important thing is to be natural and then, when the time comes, I will choose the best XI to play. But I’m really confident in André. It can happen, if you play football, you play a lot of games, you can make mistakes. If you look at the season, I've made more mistakes than them during these last games and these last months.”

Manchester United secured a draw thanks to goals from Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee between the two errors from their goalkeeper.

Manchester United manager unsure if Andre Onana was distracted

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media after the draw at Lyon and claimed that he was not sure if Andre Onana was distracted by the opposition fans booing him constantly in the match. He is ready to help the Manchester United goalkeeper and said:

“I don’t know, that can happen. The best thing is to look at the goals, all the actions that André had in the game, talk with Vital – this is the best way to help any player, it’s to focus on the game, what happened, what we need to improve and then put the player in. I didn’t see him [after the game], to be honest with you. I use these minutes to try to calm down, to come here to say the right things. It’s normal. I felt the dressing room really quiet, we draw away in Europe, that is always hard, but the team is suffering, we need to change that. The other thing is we have one more game to change everything and that should be our focus."

Ahead of the game, Andre Onana was labeled by former United midfielder Nemanja Matic as the worst goalkeeper in Manchester United's history. The Lyon midfielder took shots at the Cameroon international after he claimed that the Red Devils were better than the Ligue 1 side.

