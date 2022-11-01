I’ve mentioned him before and he’s been really good” – Graham Potter responds after being asked if Denis Zakaria will play for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb

It has been two months since Denis Zakaria joined Chelsea from Juventus on a season-long loan spell, but he is yet to play a single minute for them.

The Blues are set to take on Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday (2 November).

The Blues will go through as group winners regardless of their result at Stamford Bridge. They have 10 points from five league games, three more than second-placed AC Milan, who they beat 5-0 on aggregate across both group games.

Hence, with the game against Zagreb being a dead rubber, it would make sense to give Zakaria his first minutes in a Chelsea shirt.

Manager Graham Potter was asked about Zakaria's chances of playing against the Croatian outfit at his pre-match press conference. The English tactician replied (h/t Football.London):

"I think I've mentioned him before and he's been really good, he's trained well supporting his teammates. He's in the frame for tomorrow, he's available for selection, so we'll wait and see."

It is curious to note how Potter is averse to confirming that Zakaria could play a role in a game that has no significance for the club. He has been on the Blues' bench for all five of their European games this campaign.

However, he has never been brought on either in the Champions League or in the Premier League. Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager a week after Zakaria's move to Stamford Bridge was confirmed.

Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, and even Carney Chukwuekemeka seem to be ahead of Zakaria in the pecking order at the moment.

Graham Potter drops Chelsea selection hint for Dinamo Zagreb tie

Potter has hinted that Chelsea will play a strong team against Dinamo Zagreb despite the game having no bearing on their Champions League fate.

The Blues' opponents are also out of contention to qualify for the knockout rounds. However, they could finish third and go into the UEFA Europa League if they beat Chelsea and RB Salzburg lose against AC Milan.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said (h/t Football.London):

"I think we have to have respect for the competition and respect for the teams. We have to prepare to win. We want to respond from the disappointment at the weekend. We'll pick a team that we think can win."

The Blues lost their opening group game against Zagreb 1-0 in Croatia. It proved to be Tuchel's last match in-charge for the west London giants.

