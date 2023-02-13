"I've never had this kind of feeling before" – Chelsea star reacts to club's record breaking winter transfer window activity

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has expressed his opinion on his club's recruitment strategy in the winter transfer window this term.

Since Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Capital's takeover last May, the west London side have been on a spending spree unlike any other. They roped in 10 players last summer for a combined fee of £260 million.

The Blues splashed a combined sum of over £310 million to sign eight players last month. They added Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana, while also roping in Joao Felix on a loan move.

433 @433 players in the last two transfer windows Chelsea have signedplayers in the last two transfer windows Chelsea have signed 1️⃣8️⃣❗️players in the last two transfer windows 😲 https://t.co/XP3O8YP8bt

Speaking to the club's official website, Loftus-Cheek shared his honest thoughts on Chelsea's free-spending transfer activity. He elaborated:

"I've never had this kind of feeling before with so many new players coming in. We need to embrace it because it's happened for the better. The quicker we can get these boys to settle in and gel, the quicker we can start performing better. But believe me, we're not taking these draws and losses and that's it. We're hurt when we lose or draw. We're taking every necessary step to win games."

Loftus-Cheek, who has been with the Blues since 2004, has started 15 out of 21 of his appearances this campaign. However, he is expected to be offloaded in the upcoming summer transfer window following the arrivals of South American midfield pair Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos.

Overall, the Cobham graduate has scored 13 goals and contributed 17 assists in 143 games across all competitions for Graham Potter's side.

Pundit says Chelsea star could leave soon

Speaking to Football Insider, former Hibernian striker Tam McManus opined about Conor Gallagher's future at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"I really like him, he was amazing at Crystal Palace. We haven't really seen much of that magic since he went back but he hasn't really had the chance in a squad that has around 900 midfielders."

Expressing doubts over Gallagher's stint at Chelsea, McManus added:

"That's my point really. He won't want to stay beyond the summer because I don't think he is going to get any game time in the second half of the season. Maybe I'm wrong but even so, Chelsea will go big again in the summer and probably sign a couple more midfielders."

Gallagher, who has a contract until June 2025 at Stamford Bridge, was linked with Newcastle United, Everton and Crystal Palace last month.

