"I’ve never seen anything like it" - Rio Ferdinand explains what could help Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez become successful in the Premier League

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has backed Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to shine in the Premier League.

The World Cup-winning midfielder made his move to Stamford Bridge on Deadline Day of the winter transfer window. Chelsea spent a record British transfer fee of £106.7 million for the Argentina international's services from Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

The Ukrainian forward made his debut for the Blues in a 0-0 draw against Fulham last week and made a strong immediate impression.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand has backed Fernandez to become a success in English football.

The former England international has highlighted the confidence level of the Argentinian in particular. Speaking on BT Sport ahead of the Blues' clash with West Ham United on February 11, Ferdinand said, as quoted by Football.London:

"What strikes me about him is the confidence. For one so young, his trajectory in the last year has been - I’ve never seen anything like it, and it doesn’t faze him. I watched him go into that World Cup team and looks like somebody who is meant to be in there, not fazed, playing at the World Cup."

He added:

"And the pressure those Argentinians were under to produce the World Cup - not even for the country, but for [Lionel] Messi - you can’t put that into numbers what that means, and he went out there and played like it was any game."

Ferdinand also claimed that Chelsea's record signing did not seem like a player who will need time to thrive in the Premier League. He added:

"He’ll come to the Premier League, and there’s some players you feel need a bit of time to adapt, but he doesn’t look like that kind of player. He looks like a player but with a mentality to match."

Fernandez, 22, won the Young Player of the Tournament at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Argentina win the trophy.

Squawka @Squawka



109 touches

84 passes completed (most)

7 possession won (joint-most)

4 duels won

3 tackles made

2 interceptions

2 shots

1 assist



He also completed more passes in the final third than any other player (29). Enzo Fernandez's game by numbers vs West Ham:109 touches84 passes completed (most)7 possession won (joint-most)4 duels won3 tackles made2 interceptions2 shots1 assistHe also completed more passes in the final third than any other player (29). Enzo Fernandez's game by numbers vs West Ham:109 touches84 passes completed (most)7 possession won (joint-most)4 duels won3 tackles made2 interceptions2 shots1 assistHe also completed more passes in the final third than any other player (29). 👏 https://t.co/eaisC2I31y

Former Premier League star explains why Chelsea are in a better position than Liverpool

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has suggested that the Blues are better positioned than Liverpool to attract players due to the squad they have assembled.

The Blues have spent over £600 million since their takeover led by a Todd Boehly-led consortium back in May 2022.

Football Daily @footballdaily Chelsea signings since Todd Boehly took charge



✍️ Players signed - 18

Money spent - £601.6m Chelsea signings since Todd Boehly took charge✍️ Players signed - 18Money spent - £601.6m 🔵 Chelsea signings since Todd Boehly took charge✍️ Players signed - 18💰 Money spent - £601.6m https://t.co/VvXFdezjQh

Cole reckons his former club are in a better position than the Reds. He told talkSPORT:

"You see Liverpool now they haven't even started to get the players in. Where Chelsea have the advantage is that they have bought most of the players they wanted."

He added:

"The ones they've got will attract other players even if they don't get in to the Champions League next season because the other players that are there are top players. Players attract players."

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have struggled this season, especially in the Premier League. The Blues are ninth in the table with 31 points from 22 games, while the Reds are 10th with 29 points from 21 games.

Poll : 0 votes