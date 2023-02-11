"Players attract players" - Former Premier League star explains why Chelsea are in a better position than Liverpool 

Former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has suggested that the Blues are better positioned than Liverpool to attract players due to the squad they have assembled. The west Londoners have spent over £500 million since Todd Boehly became cooperating owner in May 2022.

Graham Potter's side continues to make a statement in the transfer market following the club's takeover. They have signed the likes of Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record £106.8 million, Mykhailo Mudryk for £88.5 million, and Raheem Sterling for £47.5 million.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have not been as busy, luring Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million last month. They also signed Darwin Nunez for a club-record £85 million, including add-ons last summer. However, Cole reckons his former club are in a better position than the Reds. He told talkSPORT:

"You see Liverpool now they haven't even started to get the players in. Where Chelsea have the advantage is that they have bought most of the players they wanted."

He added:

"The ones they've got will attract other players even if they don't get in to the Champions League next season because the other players that are there are top players. Players attract players."

Both clubs have struggled in performances this season as they sit mid-table in the Premier League. The Blues are ninth, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by 10 points. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men are 10th, a point further away from the Champions League spots than the Blues. Both sides are in undergoing rebuilds, although Liverpool's is taking a longer amount of time amid the anticipated sale of the club.

Fernando Torres picks between Chelsea and Liverpool

Fernando Torres sides with the Reds.

Spanish great Torres played for both Chelsea and Liverpool during his career. He became a Kop hero during his four years at Anfield, scoring 81 goals in 142 games across competitions. However, he soon became a villain among Reds supporters when he decided to head to Stamford Bridge for £50 million in 2011. The former striker struggled for the Blues, managing 45 goals in 172 matches.

Torres was asked in a This or That challenge on TikTok by the UEFA Champions League about several topics relating to his former Premier League clubs. The Spaniard chose Anfield over Stamford Bridge, and his legendary former Merseyside captain Steven Gerrard over Chelsea icon Frank Lampard. He also selected the Reds' 2006 UEFA Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez over former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

Clearly, the prolific Spanish forward still holds the Merseyside club close to his heart. His decision to leave and join their Premier League rivals still hurts the Anfield faithful.

