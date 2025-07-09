"I’ve never seen a season like that from any player" - Wojciech Szczesny heaps praise on Barcelona teammate

Wojciech Szczesny has heaped praise on Barcelona teammate Pedri, acknowledging the midfielder’s sensational performances throughout the recently concluded campaign. The 22-year-old midfielder was central to Barcelona’s revival under manager Hansi Flick, steering the club to a domestic treble (LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana).

Ad

Pedri particularly turned heads with his performances in the middle of the park. The Spaniard is renowned for his ability to dictate the tempo of the game, press intelligently, and thread incisive passes. As a testament to his brilliant display on the pitch, his name has often been mentioned as a contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

In an interview with FootTruckTV, Szczesny, who recently signed a two-year deal with Barcelona, spoke highly of Pedri. The Polish shotstopper lauded Pedri’s all-round brilliance and insisted that he is the most impressive player he has seen in his life. He said (via BarcaTimes):

Ad

Trending

"What Pedri has done this season… I’ve never seen a season like that from any player. Watching him play, how he controls the game both defensively and offensively… it’s unbelievable. He’s the most impressive player I’ve ever seen in my life. I don’t know what his secret is, but he never loses the ball."

Ad

Pedri won possession more times (254) than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues throughout the 2024/25 campaign. He also completed the most final third passes (918) in the Spanish top flight, at least 285 more than any other LaLiga player. Pedri joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2019. He was initially loaned back to the latter but has been a mainstay at the Catalan club since he returned in 2020.

“I don’t see any warning signs” - Wojciech Szczesny defends Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

In the same interview, Wojciech Szczesny touched on the off-field controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal. At just 17 years old, Yamal has established himself as the face of Barcelona and is gradually etching his name into the annals of football greats.

Ad

Despite the glowing praise the La Masia graduate has received, he has recently been embroiled in some controversy off the pitch. Reports have emerged linking him to a relationship with a 30-year-old ex-adult star, along with claims that he is planning a secretive party to celebrate his upcoming 18th birthday.

When Szczesny was asked if people should be concerned about Yamal’s lifestyle off the pitch, he firmly rejected the idea that there was anything to worry about. He said (via BarcaTmes):

Ad

"You know what I think? Everyone has their own path. And as of today, I don’t see any warning signs. I think his attitude toward football, toward life, is what makes him the player he is. And it’s kind of like — you can’t really change someone’s personality. People say Neymar could’ve achieved much more in football if he had a different mindset. But if Neymar had approached football and life differently, he wouldn’t have been that Neymar — the one who puts on a show.

Ad

"I believe that with personalities like that, you shouldn’t press the brakes too hard. You should let them enjoy football, because that joy isn’t just infectious for their teammates — it’s inspiring for millions of people around the world. But I think that’s more the role of Lamine’s environment than Lamine himself. He’s still only 17. He has the right — maybe even the obligation — to make some youthful mistakes. Let’s hope that if he does, they won’t come with major consequences. But his surroundings will definitely be important for him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Yamal grew through the ranks at Barcelona and was promoted to the senior team in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More