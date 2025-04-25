“I’ve played against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar” - Bruno Guimaraes names his toughest ever opponent

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has named Lionel Messi as his toughest ever opponent ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian midfielder came up against the Argentine ace twice in his career, and lost both games.

Ad

Guimaraes first faced La Pulga during the latter's time with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Brazilian was part of the Lyon team that lost 2-1.

Guimaraes was also part of the Selecao team that lost 1-0 to Lionel Messi's Argentina team in the World Cup qualifiers in 2023. La Pulga's intense rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has lit up the football stage for almost two decades, but the Brazilian is clear about who is the GOAT.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to TNT Sport, as cited by GOAL, Guimaraes chose the Argentine ahead of CR7 and his countryman Neymar.

“I've played against Messi, Cristiano, Neymar... I choose Messi,” said Guimaraes.

Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with Inter Miami in the MLS, although his contract expires at the end of this year. The Argentine has won the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield so far with the Herons.

Ad

La Pulga is expected to extend his stay at the Chase Stadium, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, although he is also in the final months of his contract. CR7, however, is likely to sign a new deal with the Riyadh-based club as well.

Where do Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stand in the list of highest paid athletes of all time?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the five highest-paid athletes of all time. Sportico recently curated a list of the best-paid athletes the world has ever seen.

Ad

The list was prepared based on earnings from salary and sponsorship, and did not consider investments. Basketball legend Michael Jordan tops the list with earnings of $4.15bn, while Golf icon Tiger Woods ($2.79bn) is second.

Ronaldo is third in the ranks with a total earning of $2bn, while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James ($1.88bn) finished fourth. Messi is close behind in fifth with earnings of $1.49bn.

Inter Miami owner David Beckham finished eighth and is the only other footballer in the top ten. Interestingly, only four current or former footballers have made it among the top 50 of the best-paid athletes ever. For context, 13 basketball players are part of the top 50.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More