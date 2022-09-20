"I've not played with so many youngsters in one team" - Robert Lewandowski names 4 Barcelona players who show quality that belies their age 

Robert Lewandowski has hailed four Barcelona youngsters, who have quality beyond their years. The Polish striker has lauded Gavi (18), Pedri (19), Ansu Fati (19), and Ferran Torres (22) for their footballing prowess.

Lewandowski joined the Blaugrana from Bayern Munich earlier this summer for €45 million plus €5 million in potential add-ons. He has enjoyed a brilliant start to his La Liga career, contributing eight goals and two assists in six league appearances so far.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games Robert Lewandowski has EIGHT goals in his last five La Liga games 💪 https://t.co/DOhP49a4db

When asked about Barcelona's youngsters, the Poland international said (via Barca Universal):

“No, I have not played with so many youngsters in one team, Gavi, Pedri, Fati or even Ferran, he is two years older but still young too. These guys, despite their young age, show great quality on the pitch.”

He also commented on being a mentor for the youngsters, saying:

"I don’t feel it, but I know they know I’m there for them and they’re ready to talk and they’re not ashamed to ask me. I am happy to talk to them because I see the great potential in the team and the speed of development of the players.”

The four players have played a key role in manager Xavi's victories this season. Fati and Pedri have managed to rack up three goals and two assists between them in the Spanish top flight this season.

Meanwhile, Torres added his name to the scoresheet in Barcelona's 5-1 victory over Viktoria Pizen in the UEFA Champions League on September 8. Lewandowski ran riot in the encounter as well, scoring a hat-trick for the Catalans.

Lewandowski comments on blistering start to the season with Barcelona

The Polish striker shared his thoughts on life at Barcelona amid a blistering start to the 2022-23 season. Lewandowski insisted that he has been well received by staff and colleagues, and feels comfortable at his new club.

Eric Njiru @EricNjiiru Four winless games in a row for Bayern Munich since 2001. Are they missing Lewandowski? Four winless games in a row for Bayern Munich since 2001. Are they missing Lewandowski? https://t.co/97GDY7n7O0

However, the former Bayern Munich forward never expected to kickstart his career in the La Liga side in such emphatic fashion. He has scored goals galore across competitions for the Catalans, including three in the UEFA Champions League.

The striker said:

“I wasn’t expecting to start like this because you can’t guess the beginnings. But I have to say I didn’t count the numbers etc, I came and tried to win help as much as possible."

He added:

"I feel very comfortable here, not only because of the club I came to but also because of the atmosphere. Colleagues, and staff, all treated me well, and how they did everything for me to fit in here, it all makes me feel very privileged in Barcelona."

