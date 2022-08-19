“I’ve had s*x with 10,000 women” – Details of what Benjamin Mendy bragged about before raping victim emerge during trial against Manchester City star 

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy allegedly bragged about sleeping with 10,000 women before raping a woman, as per The Sun.

The Frenchman is currently on trial for rape and sexual assault, having been accused of 10 offenses against seven women between October 2018 and August last year.

The court has heard harrowing details from a victim on how Mendy bragged about the number of women he had slept with.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have locked the girl in his bedroom with a touchscreen before going on to rape her numerous times.

The woman told Mendy at the time:

“I want my phone, I don’t want to have sex with you. I just want to go.”

She then went on to ask to leave again, to which Mendy responded:

"I promise you, I just want to look at you. You can’t get out anyway."

The woman told the police that she removed her clothes so as to stop the situation from getting any worse as she felt it was the "lesser of two evils":

"I thought just get undressed and then at least you don’t have to do anything with him."

Mendy is then alleged to have pushed her on the bed before "thrusting against her" and "pulling her bum towards him".

The woman asked to leave once more and Mendy then raped her, with the court hearing of three rapes in the space of 20 minutes or so.

The woman said throughout the ordeal:

"I don't want to do that. I don't want to have sex with you. I need to go."

Describing how she felt during the act, the woman told the court:

"My body was so tense. It was just pain."

The woman claims to have been left bleeding following the assault. When she refused to carry out the sex act with the Manchester City player, he told her that she was "too shy".

She responded:

"I’m not shy, I just don’t want to have sex with you."

This is when the Frenchman bragged:

"It’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The jury at the Benjamin Mendy trial jury has heard from a second alleged rape victim. Mendy denies a total of 10 charges.



Warning: This video contains content that some may find distressing. The jury at the Benjamin Mendy trial jury has heard from a second alleged rape victim. Mendy denies a total of 10 charges. Warning: This video contains content that some may find distressing. https://t.co/4kNDRBUlUW

Another woman describes Manchester City defender Mendy's antics

A 29-year-old woman has also described the way in which the Manchester City player essentially goaded her with sexual predatory actions in 2018.

She says:

"He kept forcing himself to see me and take off my towel, I kept pushing him away to the point where he kept grabbing me back. I just kept trying to push him off. He kept pulling me down. We fell into the spoon position, That’s when he took off his boxers. He had his penis near as if almost to penetrate."

She added:

“He was saying things like ‘are you scared? You don’t have to be scared’. He said ‘I’m not going to do anything, I’m not going to put it in’."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty during his trial.



(Source: PA) Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty during his trial.(Source: PA) 🚨 Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty during his trial.(Source: PA) https://t.co/TVlO3zgRVO

