"I’ve said repeatedly that this season will be tough" - Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk makes honest claim after loss against Chelsea

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 06:02 GMT
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Source: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he always knew this would be a tough season after his side's clash against Chelsea. The Blues handed the Premier League champions their third successive defeat across all competitions, leaving it late to win 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Van Dijk spoke with reporters after the defeat to Chelsea, revealing that he knew events on and off the field would catch up to his team and make this season a difficult one. The Dutchman made this admission in reference to the unfortunate passing of Diogo Jota in the summer following an unfortunate car accident.

“I’ve said repeatedly that this season will be tough. It’s not only because of happens on the pitch, but also because of what has happened off it," he said via @FabrizioRomano.

Liverpool won each of their first seven games across all competitions in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Champions League. They looked uncertain at times, relying on late goals to win many of these games, as opposed to their performances from the 2024-25 season.

Crystal Palace scored a late goal to defeat Arne Slot's side at Selhurst Park last week before they suffered another 1-0 defeat at Galatasaray in the Champions League. Chelsea followed suit with another win over the Reds, handing them successive league defeats for the first time in Slot's time in charge of the club.

Estevao nets winner as Chelsea overcome Liverpool

Chelsea's teenage star Estevao Willian came off the bench to be the hero as the Blues claimed a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca's side overcame a difficult situation in terms of personnel availability, as they were without four senior centre-backs for the game.

The Blues took the lead in the 16th minute through a Moises Caicedo pile-driver that flew into the top corner of the net. They remained largely in control, limiting the Reds to half chances until the end of the first half.

The champions equalised in the 63rd minute of the encounter when Cody Gakpo scored his second of the campaign from close range. Chelsea had the final say in the game, netting the winner in the sixth minute of added time through Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian. The 18-year-old arrived at the back post to tap home a low cross from Marc Cucurella for his first goal for the Blues, becoming their youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer.

