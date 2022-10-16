"I've still got PTSD," "It's gonna be bloody" - Liverpool fans feel Manchester City attacker Phil Foden is going to 'destroy' one player ahead of Premier League clash at Anfield 

Liverpool fans are fearful that Manchester City star Phil Foden will destroy James Milner as the line-ups for the upcoming clash has been announced.

Jurgen Klopp has started Alisson in goal. James Milner, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson have formed the Reds' defensive unit.

Fabinho, Thiago, and Harvey Elliott have started in midfield. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino are the front three for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has put Ederson in goal. Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo are the back four for the Cityzens. Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan have started in midfield.

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, and Bernardo Silva have started in attack for Guardiola's side.

However, Liverpool fans were not pleased to see Milner start as the right-back for the Reds as he will have the task of handling Foden on that side of the pitch. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Foden vs Milner? I've still got PTSD Foden vs Milner? I've still got PTSD

Kay Eugene @ugenkay it’s gonna be bloody 🤣🤣🤣 Foden vs Milnerit’s gonna be bloody 🤣🤣🤣 Foden vs Milner😭 it’s gonna be bloody 🤣🤣🤣

G @g_wilko87 Foden is going to fucking destroy Milner. Foden is going to fucking destroy Milner.

MA @mcfcmam A 36 year old James Milner vs Phil Foden A 36 year old James Milner vs Phil Foden https://t.co/zgrC9gSze4

Manchester City are currently in second spot of the Premier League table. They have 23 points on the board after nine games.

The Reds, meanwhile, are languishing in the 11th spot, scoring 10 points from eight games this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talked about facing Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of facing The Reds

Facing Liverpool at Anfield is never an easy task. The ground is often dubbed as the Red Fortress due to the passionate fans that the Kops have. Ahead of his team's trip to Merseyside, Pep Guardiola talked to reporters about the difficulty of the task (via Manchester Evening News):

"You have to behave at top, top level, especially off the ball, for second balls, many, many things. At Anfield, winning or losing, we always play with big personality."

While ranking Anfield among the most difficult away grounds to play in, he said:

"It's one of the biggest ones, nicest ones, it's a joy to be there and be a part of the game. It's a football game, Liverpool's importance is the quality they have."

