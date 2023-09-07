"I've won more trophies since I retired than Fulham have in 50 years" - Chelsea legend John Terry savages fan on Twitter

Chelsea legend John Terry recently gave a fan a savage reply on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The former England international is well-known for his time with Chelsea. He came through the club's academy and spent over two decades at Stamford Bridge, captaining the side as well.

Terry made 717 appearances for the Blues and also contributed 67 goals and 27 assists. He won five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Terry left the west London side in 2017 and joined Aston Villa, who were in the Championship at that point. Despite the former centre-back's efforts, the Villans couldn't earn promotion to the Premier League. They lost 1-0 against Fulham in the play-off final.

A Brentford fan page on Twitter recently posted a picture of their dramatic draw against Fulham in 2018, which prevented the Cottagers from automatically earning promotion. A Fulham fan then replied to the picture, writing:

"Because of this we got to witness our club at Wembley. The white wall. @ThomasCairney making John Terry cry on his last ever game. Thank you."

This was in reference to Tom Cairney scoring for the Cottagers against Aston Villa in the play-offs final. Terry replied to the fan's comment:

"I have won more trophies since I retired than Fulham have in 50 years. One team in London and it will NEVER be Fulham!"

Fulham have never won a major trophy in their history. They came close in 2010 but were defeated 2-1 in the UEFA Europa League final by Atletico Madrid.

Enzo Fernandez speaks about Chelsea amidst exit rumors

The Blues have had a tough start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They have won just one of their four games so far, losing two and drawing another.

Some reports claimed that Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica for a whopping £105.6 million in January, could look for an exit if things don't improve. The Argentine midfielder, however, appears to have shut down those claims, saying (via Football.London):

"We know what the World Cup generates. It opens the doors to many places, as happened to me, who was at Benfica and my move to Chelsea was very great. I always said that playing in the Premier was my dream. I am very grateful to Chelsea for the opportunity.”

Fernandez has made 27 appearances across competitions for the Blues, contributing one goal and two assists.