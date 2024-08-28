"I can't wait to become a new Liverpool player" – Federico Chiesa confirms switch to Anfield club

Italy international Federico Chiesa has confirmed that he is set to move to Liverpool, suggesting that he is excited to join the Merseyside outfit.

Chiesa, who is in the final 11 months of his Juventus contract, emerged as a transfer target for the Reds earlier this week. Now, he is expected to join the Reds for an initial £11 million sum, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Before completing his transfer to Liverpool, Chiesa was asked to share his two cents on his switch. He responded (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"I'm very happy, I can't wait to become a new Liverpool player. Me and my family, we're so happy really. Let me say thanks to Juventus and the fans, they have been always special with me. Now it's time for Liverpool, I'm so happy. I can't wait!"

Chiesa, who rose through the youth ranks of Fiorentina, could prove to be a stellar signing for the Reds. He would offer healthy competition to Luis Diaz on the left flank and serve as a backup to Mohamed Salah.

The 26-year-old attacker, who represented Italy four times at the UEFA Euro 2024, relished a fine season for Juventus in the 2023-24 season. He registered 10 goals and three assists in 37 overall games for them.

However, Chiesa could face a difficult time settling in at the Anfield club owing to the Premier League's physicality. He is deemed as an injury-prone player since his serious anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool star pays tribute to Valencia fans

Earlier this Tuesday, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili secured a move to Arne Slot's side in a potential £29 million deal from Valencia. However, he is set to stay at Valencia for the 2024-25 season on loan.

After completing the move, the 23-year-old posted on his Instagram:

"I can't start talking about Valencia and this club without expressing my gratitude. Thank you for the continuous support and love I have felt at every stage since the first day of my arrival at the club for three years. Words are not enough to thank Valencia CF, this great football family and city has given me. Valencia didn't just change my football career; it changed my life."

Mamardashvili, who will rejoin Liverpool in the summer of 2025, added:

"I am forever grateful for the impact this club has had on me. We all know what a challenging year awaits us and how transformative this period is for the club. Therefore, I decided to stay in Valencia for one more year and give my best to help the club achieve its goal. As never before, we will fight to the end!"

So far, Mamardashvili has kept 31 shutouts in 102 games for Valencia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback