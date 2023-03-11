"I had to wait a long time for it" - Manchester United's Wout Weghorst reacts after scoring first Old Trafford goal

Wout Weghorst has given his verdict on scoring his first Manchester United goal at Old Trafford in his team's 4-1 UEFA Europa League round-of-16 win on 9 March.

The Netherlands international officially joined the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Burnley on 13 January. Since then, he has registered two goals and three assists in 15 games across competitions for his new club.

His first goal for Manchester United came in his side's first-leg 3-0 EFL Cup semi-final win against Nottingham Forest on 25 January at City Ground. A goal at Old Trafford, however, would have felt even better for Weghorst.

Speaking ahead of his side's league clash against Southampton on Sunday (12 March), the Dutchman said (h/t Official club website):

"Yeah, I think you could [see] it [joy after scoring his first home goal]. But yeah, [it was a] great feeling and of course, I had to wait a long time for it - too long. "[I'm] really happy and at the end I got my goal, so that was a great feeling with the stadium in front of the Stretford End, it was special."

Weghorst's goal came as a result of some brilliant wing play from Facundo Pellestri. The Uruguay international blazed past two Betis players on the right-hand side to set up a chance for Scott McTominay, whose shot was parried by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The shot fell right at the feet of Weghorst, who made no mistake with a simple finish eight minutes from time to seal the 4-1 scoreline. The two teams will meet in the second leg on 16 March.

It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag will play his best possible side that day considering his team have a comfortable three-goal lead in the tie.

Manchester United boss hints at Anthony Martial return for Southampton

A plethora of injury issues have seen Anthony Martial play in just nine league games this season, where he has recorded three goals and two assists.

He is currently sidelined with a hip problem and last played for Manchester United in the Premier League on 14 January, where they beat Manchester City 2-1. His injury is a big reason why Wout Weghorst has started in all of our last 15 games across competitions.

Speaking about the Frenchman's potential return against Southampton, manager Erik ten Hag said at his pre-match press conference (h/t Official Manchester United website):

"Yeah, but I think, all the time, we had a good plan and until now it [didn’t] always [work well]. But he is on his way back, he is back in training, but we will be cautious, yeah."

