"I can't wait for that" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe reveals next club announcement is set to be done in next few days amid Real Madrid links

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that his next club will be revealed in the next few days. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Speaking to CNN, Mbappe admitted that his next club will be announced soon. He said that there is a wait for a few more days:

"My next club will be official soon, it's matter of days. I can't wait for that, I'm happy. We have to wait just for some days."

He further said about the move that the decision was a big one as it would be the first time he would be leaving France:

"I want to be happy. I will leave my country for the first time. It's going to be an amazing experience and I can't wait to be in my new club. I want to win trophies … When you speak about football, [it's about] winning trophies, being with new teammates. Now, I have my contract with PSG … Everybody knows that it's soon finishing and we're going to see what happens."

Kylian Mbappe has played over 300 matches for PSG since moving from AS Monaco. He has scored 256 goals and assisted 108 times for the Ligue1 side in all competitions and is set to leave this summer as a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe has no regret about signing previous contract at PSG

Kylian Mbappe was quizzed by the CNN reporter if he regrets signing a new deal at PSG in 2022. He said that there was nothing to regret in the decision:

"It was more than just staying at PSG. It was the World Cup in Qatar. It was many things around these things. It was a big decision, difficult decision … but I don't regret anything. Of course, in a career, you have to take difficult decisions and it's what I did, but I became the all-time top scorer with PSG. I just want to remember the best things … It was not an easy situation and I wish nobody to live that."

He added that his individual development is because of PSG:

"If I'm the player who I am now … I have to thank PSG. When I arrived there [at 18], I was just a young guy who wanted to be someone in world football."

Real Madrid are the only club in the race to sign the forward this summer. Saudi Pro League sides were also keen but the forward has no plans to leave Europe.