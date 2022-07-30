“I wanna die”, “That’s a deflection conceded” – Liverpool fans feel Reds star will score own goal after being named in lineup for Community Shield clash against Man City

Liverpool fans online are not happy after defender Joel Matip was named in the starting XI for the FA Community Shield against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (July 30). The Cameroonian defender is set to start alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defense.

Fans are concerned that the 30-year-old defender could score an own goal in the curtain-raiser of the English season. It is worth mentioning that a deflection off Joel Matip helped Kevin De Bruyne score the opening goal against Liverpool last season at the Etihad Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw on that occasion.

Matip was involved in another similar incident last season when Norwich City star Milot Rashica also scored a goal against the Reds due to a deflection. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, managed to make a comeback and secure a 3-1 win against the Canaries.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are worried that history might repeat itself against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool have great strength and depth in their centre-back position. Both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are on the bench for the Community Shield clash.

The Reds' marquee signing Darwin Nunez also finds a place on the bench ahead of the new season. Roberto Firmino is preferred over the 23-year-old forward. Another new arrival, Fabio Carvalho, is also amongst the substitutes.

Liverpool have had a mixed pre-season ahead of the new season

Liverpool come into the FA Community Shield on the back of a mixed pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Reds have so far played four warm-up games winning two games while also losing twice.

Jurgen Klopp's side did not have the best start to their pre-season, losing 4-0 to rivals Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand. However, they then picked up a routine 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

The Reds' best pre-season performance game was against Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in Germany, where they secured a 5-0 victory. New signing Darwin Nunez netted four goals on that occasion. However, the Reds would then go on to lose 1-0 to Red Bull Salzburg.

It is worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side have one more pre-season game before they begin their new Premier League campaign on August 6 against Fulham. The Reds will take on Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on July 31, a day after the FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

