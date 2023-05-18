"I want his contract to end as soon as possible" - Former Uruguay star slams 'criminal' treatment Lionel Messi receives in France

Former Uruguay international Sebastian Abreu has lambasted the way Lionel Messi has been treated by Paris Saint-Germain fans recently.

Messi has failed to fulfil PSG fans' expectations since his move to France. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has endured their wrath as a result. Speaking about the Argentine receiving boos from the club's fans, Abrey said (via MDZ) that Messi would be better off ending his legendary career at Barcelona:

"I would love for Messi to end his career in Barcelona. It has to end with a happy ending. It has to end in a big way. It's the place he deserves, and football deserves."

He added:

"It's crazy that Messi is treated the way he is treated in France, as if he were a criminal. The truth is that I want his contract to end as soon as possible. Because, instead of enjoying him at its best, of enjoying that beautiful chance of having the best player in the world in the team, it's the opposite."

Lionel Messi's PSG contract runs out at the end of the season. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the player will leave at the end of the season, and the 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona.

Sebastian Abreu questioned Lionel Messi's Argentina winning 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022 in Qatar. The PSG superstar scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven games, winning the Golden Ball award.

However, Argentina were awarded five penalties during the competition, four of which Messi scored. Aabreu has questioned the legitimacy of those calls, saying recently:

"They will have their merits, but of the 5 penalties they gave him, four no one has any doubts that they were not totally forced. If you analyse some penalties, here they were charged and in others not. Di María's penalty in the final is not, and neither is Messi's with Poland."

He added:

"It's like when in the '90s and 2000s, the big teams came out champions and in pivotal matches, there was a red card against the rival or a penalty. It happened because of "the pressure, relevance and importance of the players."

Abreu is not the first Uruguayan player to question the legitimacy of Messi and co. being awarded the penalties at the World Cup last year. His former teammate Diego Lugano recently also questioned refereeing calls during the quadrennial event.

