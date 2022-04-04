"I don't want to get it wrong" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe remains coy on future amidst Real Madrid rumors

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was the undisputed star of the show as PSG battered Lorient 5-1 in Ligue 1 last night. The French youngster was involved in all five of his side's goals, scoring two sublime goals and assisting the other three. Speaking in a post-match interview after the match, he addressed speculation about his future amid strong Real Madrid rumors.

The 23-year-old forward was on absolute fire last night, putting in yet another excellent performance to take his season's tally to 23 goals and 17 assists in just 35 matches across competitions for PSG this season.

Despite playing in just his fifth season for PSG, he is already the second-highest goalscorer in the club's history with 160 goals across competitions.

Squawka @Squawka At 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 315 goals in 323 first-team appearances for club & country.



He averages a goal or assist once every 75.8 minutes. 🤯 At 23 years old, Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in 315 goals in 323 first-team appearances for club & country.He averages a goal or assist once every 75.8 minutes. 🤯 https://t.co/YZteCalcVf

Naturally, the Frenchman is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now with repeated ties to Real Madrid, who are believed to be extremely interested in signing him next season.

Mbappe, whose current contract expires this summer, is said to be locked in negotiations with PSG over a potential new deal. The Ligue 1 giants have reportedly offered him a lucrative new deal in a bid to retain their crown jewel. However, Mbappe's desire to play for Real Madrid and their desire to recruit him are both well known, drowning his future beyond this season in uncertainty.

With the entire football world closely monitoring the situation, the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winner was asked about his future after PSG's dominant win against Lorient. Although Mbappe obliged with an answer, he remained coy and simply stated that he is yet to decide.

As per ESPN, the 23-year-old said that he's still evaluating his options and wants to take his time so he can take the right decision. He reportedly said:

"I haven't decided about my future yet. I'm cool.

"I want to take my time because I don't want to get it wrong. I am thinking about it because there are new elements -- lots of things, new parameters.

"[There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I'm trying to figure it out with my family so I take the right decision."

Kylian Mbappe could snub Real Madrid and stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has left the door open for a potential new deal at PSG

Real Madrid's interest in Kylian Mbappe has been long-standing, with the La Liga giants believed to have made an offer reportedly worth €200 million last summer. Despite the risk of losing the youngster for free this summer, PSG refused to accept the offer.

The Parisian club are understood to be desperate to retain the 23-year-old, and are expected to do whatever it takes to try and keep him. Although the superstar has publicly stated his desire to play for Real Madrid multiple times, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of staying in Paris for longer.

When asked whether there was a chance he could extend his stay in the French capital, the French forward simply said:

"Yes of course."

We certainly expect this saga to drag on until the end of the season, with the youngster previously saying he is likely to make a decision only after the ongoing season.

