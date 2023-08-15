"I want to give them a big hug"- Kepa Arrizabalaga sends message to three Real Madrid stars after loan move from Chelsea

Real Madrid have officially announced Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga as their new signing earlier today (15 August).

Arrizabalaga has signed a one-year loan deal with Los Blancos which, as per Fabrizio Romano, does not include a buy option clause. He is expected to replace Thibaut Courtois between the sticks after the Belgium international suffered a serious ACL injury earlier this month.

At his official unveiling, Arrizabalaga made it a point to send a special message to three Real Madrid stars who are currently sidelined with injuries. He said (h/t @RMadrid_actu on X):

"I want to say something for Militao, Courtois and Arda Güler. I want to give them a big hug and wish them a good recovery."

Centre-back Eder Militao was reduced to tears after he injured his left knee in his team's 2-0 La Liga win against Athletic Bilbao on 12 August. A statement from the club read (h/t Marca):

"Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days."

Militao, like Courtois, is expected to be sidelined for several months due to his injury. Arda Guler, meanwhile, underwent knee surgery earlier this week, as per AS.

The Turkey international, who chose to join Real Madrid instead of Barcelona, is expected to miss six more weeks of action. The 18-year-old cost Real Madrid €30 million with add-ons earlier this summer.

Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga hopes Real Madrid purchase him next summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's Chelsea contract doesn't run out before June 2025 but he has made it clear that he wants to join Real Madrid permanently next summer.

At his unveiling, the 28-year-old said (h/t @Fabrizio Romano on X):

"I hope that with my performances Real Madrid will decide to keep me after the loan. This club is legendary."

Arrizabalaga's contract doesn't include a buy-option clause so Real Madrid will have to open fresh talks with Chelsea if they want to sign him permanently. He cost the Blues a mammoth €80 million to sign from Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Coincidentally, the Spaniard was bought by Chelsea to replace Thibaut Courtois, who had agreed to join Los Merengues that summer. Since then, he has had an underwhelming time with the west London giants, keeping 59 clean sheets in 163 games.

Chelsea have purchased Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for £25 (€29.08) million from Brighton & Hove Albion as their new first-choice custodian. He started in his team's 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool on 13 August.