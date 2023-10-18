"I didn't want to go play somewhere for the money" - Chelsea icon Eden Hazard reveals reason for his retirement

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has explained that he always planned to call time on his career once he stopped enjoying playing.

Hazard, 32, brought his 15-year career to an end last week after leaving La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer. The Belgian endured a difficult spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, plagued with injury issues.

However, Hazard was a revelation during his seven years at Chelsea from 2012 to 2019. He bagged 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games across competitions, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

The Blues icon has admitted that he no longer desired playing football which ultimately led to his decision to retire. He told French outlet L'Avenir (via EuroFoot):

"I always said that I would stop playing as soon as I no longer had fun on the field. I didn't want to go play somewhere for the money. I didn't enjoy training anymore... and I didn't play anymore. The decision was simple."

There was speculation that Hazard was wanted by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. They reportedly weighed up a move for him in the summer although a transfer didn't take place.

However, Hazard could have followed in the footsteps of Ronaldo, 38, who signed a lucrative contract with Al-Alami in January. The Portuguese hero reportedly sits on €200 per year at KSU Stadium, making him the world's best-paid player.

John Terry hailed Eden Hazard as one of the Blues' all-time greats.

John Terry was one of Eden Hazard's former teammates at Stamford Bridge and the Englishman took to Instagram to congratulate the Belgian on an incredible career. He labeled the former Blues attacker as one of the best players in the club's history:

"Happy Retirement (Hazard) It was a pleasure to share the dressing room and pitch with you mate, one of the best players in (Chelsea) history and an absolute Baller."

Eden Hazard spent five years playing alongside Terry for the west Londoners. The latter was the Belgian's skipper until he departed for Aston Villa in 2017. The duo won two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the League Cup together.

Terry announced his retirement from professional football in 2018. He has since entered management and is currently back at Chelsea working with the academy players.