“I want him here” - Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou addresses Harry Kane’s future amid Bayern Munich interest

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has shared his thoughts on Harry Kane's future at the club, amidst reported bids from Bayern Munich for the striker.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have submitted a second bid worth €70 million + €10 million add-ons for the England captain. The bid is likely to get rejected.

Kane has just one year left on his contract with Tottenham and speculation about his future has been immense during this transfer window. Amidst all this, Ange Postecoglou gave his thoughts on the situation in his first press conference as Tottenham's boss.

He insisted that he wants the Englishman at the club and also shared his potential conversation with the striker when he returns to training this week. Postecoglou said (via Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold):

"I don't think it's my role to sit there and treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I treat everyone the same. Harry is already an important figure in the history of this football club. He's one of the premier players in the world. I want him here and I want to make this club successful. I'm certain he wants that as well."

He added:

"It's not going to be a conversation where we come out with some kind of understanding. I just want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful then we'll go out there on the training ground and make it happen."

As per Alasdair Gold, Harry Kane is due to return to training after the summer break on Wednesday (July 12) and will then speak to Postecoglou.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane's numbers

Harry Kane is yet to win a single team trophy in his career so far. Despite this, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the world.

The Englishman came through Tottenham's academy and spent a few years on loan at the likes of Norwich City and Leicester City. He made his senior debut for Spurs in the UEFA Europa League in 2011.

Harry Kane is now the club's all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 games and has also provided 64 assists in that time. He has won three Premier League Golden Boots.

The 29-year-old is also England's all-time top scorer with 58 goals. He captain the side to the UEFA Euro final in 2021 and won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Kane is also just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in Premier League's all-time top scorers' list.

Poll : 0 votes