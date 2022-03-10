"I want to join the bidding" - Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako says he'd look to sign Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo if he manages to buy Chelsea 

Ghanaian gold mine owner Bernard Antwi Boasiako has expressed his desire to buy Chelsea, stating that he’d try to bring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the club if he wins the bidding war.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea’s current owner Roman Abramovich has been compelled to put the club up for sale. Given the club’s pedigree, Abramovich could receive a lot of bids from prospective buyers, and Boasiako wishes to throw his hat in the ring.

Kosi_foottalk @Kosi_foottalk



#football #ghana #chelsea #london #africa Ghanaian Politician and gold mine owner Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has officially made a bid to buy Chelsea FC. Ghanaian Politician and gold mine owner Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has officially made a bid to buy Chelsea FC.#football #ghana #chelsea #london #africa https://t.co/pUGdyZQuWb

Speaking on Ghanian FM radio station Wontumi, the gold mine owner voiced his interest in buying the reigning European champions. He said (via The Sun):

“I want to go and buy Chelsea Football Club. I am interested in it. Those who buy clubs are not footballers, but business people. I am also a businessman. I’m into gold mining. Why can’t we buy the club? I want to join the bidding.”

He then went on to give a glimpse of his transfer strategy. He declared that he’d sell the west Londoners’ struggling frontman Romelu Lukaku and bring Vinicius Junior in his place. He also vouched to talk to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain respectively to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s services.

He added:

“If I become the owner, I want the Brazilian player at Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr – and to sell off Romelu Lukaku. I will speak with Manchester United to see if I can also buy Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea. I’d also look at signing Lionel Messi.”

The Blues’ current owner Roman Abramovich took charge of the club in 2003 and has helped them attain all the major trophies in football. In his reign, the Londoners have won five Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, and five FA Cups, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would find it difficult to succeed at Chelsea

If by some miracle Bernard Antwi Boasiako manages to take the baton from Abramovich, he is unlikely to have much joy recruiting Ronaldo and Messi. Both superstars are in the twilight of their careers and are likely to have a hard time adjusting to their new surroundings. The Blues also have a plethora of top-drawer talents who are capable of outshining the aging duo right now.

Chris Dixon @chrismd10 Moment of silence for the Messi & Ronaldo era Moment of silence for the Messi & Ronaldo era

Boasiako's plan to unite the two greatest players of this generation is certainly fun, but it is unlikely to win over the club’s advisors. The Portuguese has scored 15 goals in 31 games this season while the Argentine has netted seven times in 24 appearances.

Edited by Diptanil Roy