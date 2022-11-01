“I want to keep trying to improve as a person and player" - Chelsea forward Armando Broja makes feelings clear about his future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has made his feelings clear about his future at Stamford Bridge, with question marks over his situation at the club.

Broja, 21, signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea in early September, keeping him tied to the club until 2027.

There had been rumors that the Albanian striker could depart in the summer as he had failed to make an impact in west London.

He has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Broja has now touched on his future at Stamford Bridge, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“New long term deal at Chelsea is massive opportunity for me and my family. This is my boyhood club. I want to keep trying to improve as a person and player. There is not many better clubs to learn than Chelsea”.

Despite signing his new deal, speculation is still growing over a potential exit for the forward.

AC Milan are reportedly interested in luring him to the San Siro as he continues to struggle for game time under Graham Potter.

He has played just 192 minutes in nine games under the English coach and Potter has given the green light for the striker to move on.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz are both ahead of him for a spot in Potter's starting XI.

Still, Broja seems content with life at his boyhood club but he continues to fall down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea striker Alexandre Pato regrets joining the Blues in 2016

Pato has regrets over moving to the Blues

Pato joined the Stamford Bridge outfit on a short-term loan deal in 2016 from Brazilian side Corinthians.

The Brazilian had a nightmare spell with the club, making just two appearances, scoring one goal.

Pato missed 11 games while at Stamford Bridge due to fitness issues.

Nevertheless, the veteran striker felt that the Blues would offer him a long-term deal after his six months with the club but that did not happen.

Speaking on his time with the west Londoners, he told the Players' Tribune:

“You know why I played so much better at São Paulo? They looked after me properly. There I just had to play. But when Chelsea called me, I was still dreaming of Europe. Unfortunately, I paid the price again for being overprotected."

He added:

“I still didn’t get it. I thought that Chelsea would loan me for six months and then I’d sign for three years. I didn’t realise that they could say no after the loan. Had I known? I would have gone elsewhere. It was a pity, because I was training really well, and the coach only played me twice. I never understood why.”

GOAL @goal Alexandre Pato is not happy about how his time at Chelsea ended... #CFC Alexandre Pato is not happy about how his time at Chelsea ended... #CFC https://t.co/sjPAnW6o19

Pato is now playing for Major League Soccer outfit Orlando City, where he has made 27 appearances this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

The Brazilian has undergone knee surgery and has been sidelined since late August.

Poll : 0 votes