"I want to leave my mark on this team" - Real Madrid star claims he is not joining Chelsea despite transfer links

Federico Valverde has once again stated that he has no plans of leaving Real Madrid amid interest from Chelsea. He wants to remain with the best team in the world and continue fighting for titles.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their squad and are chasing midfielders. The Blues were linked with a €100 million bid for Valverde but will have to look elsewhere as the player has no plans to leave Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Valverde restated that he has no plans of leaving Real Madrid. He wants to leave a mark on the club and continue winning titles. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"No, no, I am at Real Madrid. I try to enjoy and value every moment. I want to leave my mark on this team, which is the best in the world, and also continue to win titles for the fans."

Chelsea are rebuilding their midfield and have already sold Jorginho, while Kante is close to leaving for free and Manchester City have closed in with a €40 million offer for Mateo Kovacic.

Carlo Ancelotti believes Chelsea target Federico Valverde is the future of Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Federico Valverde is the future of Real Madrid and will be a leader for them soon. He added that the midfielder is humble and has been doing well on the pitch.

He was quoted by MARCA as saying:

"He is a leader and Federico is very, very important to us. He's doing very well, he's very humble, and this can help him to be a leader in the future."

Ancelotti wanted more goals from Valverde this season and challenged the Uruguayan to score at least 10 goals in the season. He said:

If you can't get a player like that to score at least 10 goals in a season then you should rip up your coaching badge and retire. Because he has a rock of a foot. Tonight he took the shot with his left foot. I've never seen him shoot like that with his left, so it shows he's confident in his abilities, and he has a lot of abilities. He's more than just energy. But, to say he's best in the world in his position, we might have to wait a little longer."

Valverde finished with nine goals for Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season.

