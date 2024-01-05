"I don't want the Liverpool fans firing shots" - Michail Antonio makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has ruled Liverpool out of the race to sign Kylian Mbappe, amidst links for a potential transfer.

The France international's current deal at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in the summer which means he could be available for free. Clubs outside France can now approach Kylian Mbappe for a pre-contract ahead of a free transfer.

The Reds have been one of the many clubs named as a potential destination for the 2018 World Cup-winning forward. However, Michail Antonio has claimed that the Merseysiders have no chance of landing the French superstar given their salary structure.

The England international said on the Footballer's Football Podcast with host Rickie Haywood-Williams, as quoted by Echo:

"I’m going to ask you a question: I don’t want the Liverpool fans firing shots. I’m going to ask you a question, you’re going to answer it and then I’m going to answer. Can Liverpool pay the salary?"

Host Haywood-Williams also claimed that while he would love to see Mbappe moving to Anfield, the PSG superstar looks Real Madrid-bound. He said:

"I don’t know the finances of FSG. But if you go by the model in which Liverpool do their business, it’s just not what we do. We buy players on the cusp of becoming great and they get moulded by Klopp. We don’t buy the finished article. As much as I would love Kylian Mbappe at Liverpool, surely he’s going to Real Madrid."

Antonio further suggested only Manchester City in the Premier League can afford to pay Kylian Mbappe's wages. He said:

"That’s exactly what I was going to say. If he’s going anywhere, it will be Real Madrid. If he’s coming to the Premier League, it’s going to be Man City. They are the only two clubs that are going to be paying the wages. There is no-one else.

"They [Liverpool] put £100m down for Caicedo, but I’m not talking about the fee. I’m talking wages. The guy is coming on a free. Wherever he lands, I’m saying nothing less than £500,000 a week. I feel he is going to leave PSG."

As per The Sun, Kylian Mbappe earns £893,000 per week. While his future is very much up in the air, he continues to be the star man at PSG. The attacker has 22 goals and two assists to his name this season in 23 appearances across competitions.

Didi Hamann warns Liverpool as the Reds continue to be linked with Kylian Mbappe

Didi Hamann has warned his former club as they continue to be named as one of the favorites to land Kylian Mbappe in the summer. Recent reports have even suggested that Jurgen Klopp's side are ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the World Cup winner.

Didi Hamann has offered his thoughts on the Merseysiders acquiring the Frenchman's signature. He said that even though Mbappe might not cost any transfer fee, his wages could be beyond the Reds' reach and that might not set the best example.

The former Germany international told King Casino Bonus (via DAZN):

“Mbappe to Liverpool? Well he could potentially sign a contract now, these are reports from France as he’s out of contract in the summer. There’s not many clubs who can afford him. You look at Real Madrid and they are the most obvious clubs when you look at the calibre of players they can attract, like Zidane, or both Ronaldos."

Hamann added:

“Is it feasible? I’m not sure, Liverpool have never spent big money like this but he’d be a free transfer in the summer. The issue would be the wage structure as he’d come in and earn double as much as the rest of the squad and there’s always a risk of upsetting the dynamics within the team. Having said that, he’s probably the world’s best player at the moment and it’d be great to see him at Liverpool."

Mbappe's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires this summer. It remains unclear whether he will sign a new deal or move on to a new club after this season.