“There’s always a risk of upsetting the dynamics within the team” - Didi Hammann warns Liverpool about Kylian Mbappe signing amid transfer rumors

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hammann has shared his reservations regarding transfer links of Kylian Mbappe to Anfield in the summer.

Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in the summer and he is free to sign a pre-agreement with foreign clubs in January. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Frenchman for a few years now. However, the Merseysiders have also entered the fray.

Hammann recently spoke to King Casino Bonus, talking about the links, and said (via DAZN):

“Mbappe to Liverpool? Well he could potentially sign a contract now, these are reports from France as he’s out of contract in the summer.

“There’s not many clubs who can afford him. You look at Real Madrid and they are the most obvious clubs when you look at the calibre of players they can attract, like Zidane, or both Ronaldos."

Hammann then spoke about how Mbappe's arrival could affect things at Anfield, saying:

“Is it feasible? I’m not sure, Liverpool have never spent big money like this but he’d be a free transfer in the summer. The issue would be the wage structure as he’d come in and earn double as much as the rest of the squad and there’s always a risk of upsetting the dynamics within the team.

“Having said that, he’s probably the world’s best player at the moment and it’d be great to see him at Liverpool.”

Mbappe has been in excellent form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing two assists in 23 games across competitions for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe could be a perfect potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

The Reds rejected a huge £150 million offer for their talisman Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad last summer (via Goal).

The current Saudi Pro League title holders are expected to return in the summer with a similar offer for the Egyptian winger. Liverpool might find it hard to reject an offer that big, especially with Salah turning 32 in June this year.

Salah has been sensational for the Merseysiders since arriving from AS Roma in 2015, registering 204 goals and 88 assists in 332 games. He has helped them win every available trophy once. Hence, they will need a replacement and Kylian Mbappe could potentially fill those shoes perfectly.

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the best players in the world and has been exceptional over the years. He has scored 234 goals and provided 100 assists in 283 games for PSG, winning five Ligue 1 trophies, among other honors.