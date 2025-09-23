“I want to make it clear” - Ex-Real Madrid star suggests 3 other players also deserved to win 2025 Ballon d’Or after Dembele’s triumph

Former Real Madrid star Alvaro Benito has suggested that two other players also deserved to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or after Ousmane Dembele was named the winner. He also questioned the voting process for the most coveted individual award in world football.

Ad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ousmane Dembele was announced the winner of the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday, September 22. Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal finished second while PSG midfielder Vitinha came third.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Barcelona attacker Raphinha rounded out the top five. Alvaro Benito has insisted that Dembele certainly deserves the Ballon d'Or for how exceptional he was for PSG last season as they won four trophies.

Ad

Trending

The ex-Real Madrid defender hailed Barcelona midfielder Pedri for the way he plays football. He also claimed that Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe also deserved the accolade. He said, as quoted by GOAL:

"The criteria for this award do influence collective achievements, and I believe that should always be the case. But then, since it's a purely subjective assessment by the people who vote, and you see when the votes are broken down from each country, each one favors their own country or neighboring countries."

Ad

Benito added:

"That's why I don't quite believe this award. Nor can there be very objective criteria. Of course Dembele deserves it. He's had the best season of his career with a team that was the best in Europe from January until the end of the season, playing extraordinary football and with very good numbers."

Ad

The former Real Madrid star concluded:

"[But I want to make it clear] that Pedri plays football like an angel, there's no doubt about it. That Lamine Yamal is a more attractive player, well, surely. That [Kylian] Mbappe seems to me to be a better player than Dembele, well, he is. In terms of potential, the two best attackers in the world are Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. But we can't say much more about individual titles."

Ad

Ousmane Dembele played a key role in PSG's success last season as they won the quadruple, including the Champions League. He scored 35 times and provided 16 assists in 53 games across competitions for Luis Enrique's side last campaign.

Neymar Jr unhappy with Barcelona star's final ranking in 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or list

Neymar took to social media to share his discontent with Barcelona attacker Raphinha's final ranking in the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or list. The former Leeds United star only managed to secure a fifth-placed finish despite enjoying a phenomenal season with the Blaugrana last time out.

Ad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d'Or with Barcelona star Lamine Yamal finishing second. PSG midfielder Vitinha and Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah finished third and fourth respectively ahead of Raphinha.

Neymar Jr was clearly not pleased with his compatriot's final ranking as he took to social media.He wrote on Instagram:

“Raphinha at 5 is a huge joke”

Reshad Rahman @ReshadFCB ❗️Neymar: “Raphinha at 5 is a huge joke” #FCB 🇧🇷

Raphinha was brilliant for Hansi Flick's Barcelona last season as they won the domestic treble. The Brazil international scored 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 57 games across competitions for the Blaugrana last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More