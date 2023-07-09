"I want to play there"- Chelsea forward namedrops Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu as his dream away stadium

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke has named Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu as his dream away stadium to play in.

The newly-crowned U21 UEFA Euro 2023 champion was recently asked to name the one away stadium he would want to play in for the rest of his career. He replied with hesitation, via Chelsea's official website (h/t @AbsoluteChelsea on Twitter):

"Santiago Bernabeu. Iconic stadium, but I've never been. I want to play there, but against them for Chelsea!."

Madueke became a U21 UEFA Euros winner yesterday (June 8) as England U21 defeated Spain U21 1-0 in the final. He featured in all seven games but failed to record a goal or an assist.

Madueke joined the Blues in January from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of €35 million and has since registered one goal in 12 appearances for his new team. He would want to improve those numbers next season under Mauricio Pochettino.

As things stand, the 21-year-old can expect significantly less competition for minutes less season considering Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have left the club. Christian Pulisic, as per Fabrizio Romano, is close to joining AC Milan while an exit looks likely for Hakim Ziyech.

Madueke, meanwhile, will have to wait for at least another year if he wants to have a shot at playing at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid and the Blues have no chance of meeting in competitive fixtures next season after the latter's 12th-placed finish in the league.

The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League last term (Los Blancos won 4-0 on aggregate). But the former Tottenham Hotspur academy player did not feature in either leg as he wasn't registered for the competition.

Chelsea icon linked with surprise transfer after Real Madrid exit - reports

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has reportedly been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

The Belgian superstar mutually terminated his contract to leave Real Madrid this summer after an underwhelming four-year stay in Madrid. According to Relevo, he is now a target for Miami, who have already signed Barcelona icons Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

Jordi Alba, as per the Daily Mail, is also close to joining the David Beckham-owned outfit. Hazard, 32, recently stated that he still has what it takes to play for a top team.

The Belgian superstar made himself a household name at Chelsea, where he registered 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 games during a seven-year stay. He also won two Premier League titles among other trophies with the Blues before his €115 million move to Real Madrid.

