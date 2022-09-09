“I wanted to cry” - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe opens up on the toughest defeat of his career

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has opened up on the toughest defeat that he has experienced in his career so far.

Despite being just 23 years of age, the forward has already achieved plenty of team and individual accolades in his short but illustrious career.

The PSG superstar boasts a World Cup triumph with France but is yet to win the most coveted trophy in European club football - the UEFA Champions League.

The gifted attacker came agonizingly close to gaining this piece of silverware in 2020 but lost out to Bayern Munich.

Mbappe has quite understandably mentioned the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon as the worst defeat of his career.

The French international has admitted that he wanted to cry after the game but eventually dealt with the heartbreak.

Mbappe has labeled the feeling of seeing the coveted trophy being lifted by another team as heartbreaking. He told the Wall Street Journal:

"When we lost the Champions League with Paris. We lost in the final. You finish the game, you take your medal, and you see the cup, but that’s not for you. That’s an odd feeling, but that’s life."

"To be honest, I wanted to cry. You just want to cry. You want to be alone. [But] it’s a part of your history, and you have to improve to come back and win."

Can Kylain Mbappe help PSG make amends by firing them towards Champions League glory?

Since the start of PSG's ambitious mega-money project, the Parisian club has tasted plenty of success domestically.

However, they have had to deal with heartbreak on a yearly basis in the Champions League.

In 2020, they made it all the way to the final in Lisbon but fell short against German giants Bayern Munich, with Kingsley Coman scoring the winner.

The French superstar had a pretty poor game by his lofty standards, missing several big opportunities as PSG lost their golden opportunity to win their first-ever Champions League.

He is still young and has his entire career ahead of himself. This means that Mbappe still has plenty of time to make amends.

With the way the Ligue 1 champions have started the new season under new manager Christophe Galtier, this could be their season.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all in red-hot form, PSG will be strong contenders for the Champions League this time out.

