“I wanted to improve my s**ual performance” – When ex-Chelsea forward Adrian Mutu offered bizarre explanation after drug test

Former footballer Adrian Mutu was sacked by Chelsea in 2004 after a drug test revealed he was using cocaine. The ex Romania international admitted that he had used the banned substance, but it was to improve his sex life and not to do better on the pitch.

Mutu was forced to pay €17 million to Chelsea after he lost his legal appeals against compensation. The legal battle lasted over five years after the Blues filed the lawsuit in early 2005.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Mutu denied claims that he was addicted to drugs but admitted that he did consume banned substances. He added that it was to make himself feel good and improve his sex life. He said:

"I am not hooked on drugs. I categorically deny this. The only reason I took what I took was because I wanted to improve my sexual performance. It may be funny, but it is true. I did not take cocaine. I took something to make me feel good."

Mutu went on to join Juventus in January 2005 despite being banned from playing until May that year. He moved to Fiorentina a year later before traveling around the world playing in different leagues, including the ISL with Pune City, and calling it quits in 2016.

Former Chelsea striker Adrian Mutu on then-manager Jose Mourinho

Adrian Mutu was having a tough time at Chelsea, and the arrival of Jose Mourinho made things worse. The two clashed over international duties.

Mourinho was not in favor of letting Mutu go on international duty and stated that the striker was injured. However, Mutu hit back and claimed that he was training for the last five days and wanted to play for Romania. He said (via GOAL) in 2004:

"I am in an open conflict with Mourinho, who forbade me to go to my national team and said I was injured. It is not true - I have been in good condition for five days and he knew that."

He added:

"I don't care about being fined. I want everyone to know that the national team is the most important thing for me. I told Mourinho I was fit. He disagreed and showed me a piece of paper from the medical staff claiming I wasn't. But I know I am fit.

The two fell out eventually and the Chelsea striker added:

"Mourinho has promised me that I would play in the first team for some games. Then I wasn't even in the squad and I don't understand why. Probably the only solution, even if I don't want it, is to find another team."

Mutu played just two matches under Mourinho and provided one assist. He got just 49 minutes from the bench before he was eventually banned for failing the drug test.