“I wasn’t feeling well” - Ex-Ajax star says he didn’t want to feature in 2017 Europa League final against Manchester United

A 19-year-old Andre Onana was between the sticks as Ajax were defeated by Manchester United in the final of the 2016-17 Europa League. Jose Mourinho's team won the game by a scoreline of 2-0 as Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got on the scoresheet.

Onana, now 26, recently looked back at the game. The goalkeeper claimed that he didn't want to be a part of the team's starting XI for the match. Onana told DAZN:

“We lost before the game was due to be played. Out of fear. We did play against Manchester United. When we arrived in Stockholm, I called Edwin van der Sar. I was not feeling well. I told him I didn’t want to play.”

He further added that former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar told him that he didn't bring gloves.

“Edwin replied by saying, 'I'm too old and didn’t bring gloves, you’re going to play'. I was 19 years old. On the morning of the game, seven players were sick. We were still very young.”

He also spoke about his reaction to seeing David De Gea standing in the tunnel.

"I was in the players’ tunnel. David De Gea suddenly stood right behind me. Six months earlier, I was still playing on the PlayStation with him. Now I played against him myself. I had also just become the number one goalkeeper.”

He also said:

“Amin Younes came up to me in the tunnel. He was one of the most important players we had at the time. He was shocked by the size of the arms of his direct opponent, Antonio Valencia. He said, 'Phew, I can’t play against him.'"

J @MourinhoPics



Mourinho photos from that night [THREAD] On this day in 2017. Jose Mourinho's Manchester united win the Europa League after beating Ajax 2-0Mourinho photos from that night [THREAD] On this day in 2017. Jose Mourinho's Manchester united win the Europa League after beating Ajax 2-0 Mourinho photos from that night [THREAD]⬇️ https://t.co/WsDigzenM1

The game certainly didn't play out the way Ajax would have wanted it to. Nevertheless, their efforts during the tournament deserved plaudits.

Manchester United dropped points against Southampton

Manchester United dropped points yet again in their latest Premier League clash, against Southampton. The Red Devils were held to a goalless draw at home.

Casemiro was sent off during the match, receiving his second red card in the last three Premier League matches. He will be suspended for four games as a result.

United are third in the Premier League with 50 points on the board from 26 games. They are 11 points adrift of Manchester City, who have 61 points, having played one game extra.

Poll : 0 votes