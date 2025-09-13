“I wasn’t mad” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal breaks silence on allegations about inviting women with certain breast sizes for birthday party

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has broken his silence on allegations regarding his 18th birthday party. The Spanish wonderkid made the headlines for the wrong reasons as he turned 18 on 13 July.

The highly rated winger invited players, models and rappers to the event. He allegedly paid 'women with certain breast sizes' and people with Dwarfism to attend.

The youngster became the subject of huge backlash from fans for the allegations and even the Spanish government condemned him. Even Lamine Yamal's mural in Barcelona, depicting him as Superman, was defaced with seven dwarves by graffiti artists.

The Barca star has finally broken his silence on the allegations and insisted that the allegations were false. He said on Spanish programme Resonancia de Corazon, via Marca:

"I wasn't mad. I found it funny. They tried to smear it in many ways. A woman said I chose the girls one way or another, and it was all a lie. Then there was the thing about the waiters, who were working there."

Lamine Yamal has started the season on a strong note despite his off-the-pitch controversies. He has already scored twice and provided three assists in three games for Barcelona this season.

European giants missed out on chance to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona for just €5m in 2022: Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal for just €5 million in 2022. As claimed by Tribal Football, the Bavarian giants were close to landing the Spanish winger for just €5 million back in 2022.

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reportedly met with Yamal's former agent Iván de la Peña in 2022. A deal worth €5 million was believed to have been agreed between the parties.

Lamine Yamal was still only a youth player for Barca back then and did not make his debut for the senior team. Bayern Munich only needed to pay a compensation fee for his signature, but the move fell through as the youngster switched agents.

He joined Jorge Mendes' agency and the super agent reportedly pulled the plug on the Bayern Munich deal. Missing out on Yamal has been a huge miss for Bayern Munich as he has gone on to become one of the best players in the world.

Aged only 19, he is a key player for both Barcelona and Spain and has won major trophies for both club and country. He has won four major trophies with the Catalan giants, including two LaLiga titles. He also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and runners-up finish in the Nations League in 2024-25.

