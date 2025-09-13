  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2025-26
  • “I wasn’t mad” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal breaks silence on allegations about inviting women with certain breast sizes for birthday party

“I wasn’t mad” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal breaks silence on allegations about inviting women with certain breast sizes for birthday party

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Sep 13, 2025 05:10 GMT
Turkiye v Spain - 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers - Source: Getty
Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal breaks silence on allegations about inviting women with certain breast sizes for birthday party

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has broken his silence on allegations regarding his 18th birthday party. The Spanish wonderkid made the headlines for the wrong reasons as he turned 18 on 13 July.

Ad

The highly rated winger invited players, models and rappers to the event. He allegedly paid 'women with certain breast sizes' and people with Dwarfism to attend.

The youngster became the subject of huge backlash from fans for the allegations and even the Spanish government condemned him. Even Lamine Yamal's mural in Barcelona, depicting him as Superman, was defaced with seven dwarves by graffiti artists.

The Barca star has finally broken his silence on the allegations and insisted that the allegations were false. He said on Spanish programme Resonancia de Corazon, via Marca:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I wasn't mad. I found it funny. They tried to smear it in many ways. A woman said I chose the girls one way or another, and it was all a lie. Then there was the thing about the waiters, who were working there."

Lamine Yamal has started the season on a strong note despite his off-the-pitch controversies. He has already scored twice and provided three assists in three games for Barcelona this season.

Ad

European giants missed out on chance to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona for just €5m in 2022: Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly missed out on the chance to sign Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal for just €5 million in 2022. As claimed by Tribal Football, the Bavarian giants were close to landing the Spanish winger for just €5 million back in 2022.

Ad

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic reportedly met with Yamal's former agent Iván de la Peña in 2022. A deal worth €5 million was believed to have been agreed between the parties.

Lamine Yamal was still only a youth player for Barca back then and did not make his debut for the senior team. Bayern Munich only needed to pay a compensation fee for his signature, but the move fell through as the youngster switched agents.

Ad

He joined Jorge Mendes' agency and the super agent reportedly pulled the plug on the Bayern Munich deal. Missing out on Yamal has been a huge miss for Bayern Munich as he has gone on to become one of the best players in the world.

Aged only 19, he is a key player for both Barcelona and Spain and has won major trophies for both club and country. He has won four major trophies with the Catalan giants, including two LaLiga titles. He also played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and runners-up finish in the Nations League in 2024-25.

About the author
Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Twitter icon

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications