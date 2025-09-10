European giants missed out on chance to sign Lamine Yamal from Barcelona for just €5m in 2022 after one big change: Reports

Bayern Munich reportedly missed out on the opportunity to sign Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal for just €5 million. As reported by Tribal Football, the Bavarian giants were close to landing the Spanish winger for just €5 million.
The report claims former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with Lamine Yamal's agent Iván de la Peña in 2022. They reportedly agreed on a deal extending to 2023 for just €5 million for the highly rated winger.
Yamal was only an academy player back then which meant Bayern Munich only needed to pay a compensation fee for his signature. However, the Spaniard switched agents before finalizing the deal and the move fell through.
The youngster joined Jorge Mendes' agency who reportedly pulled the plug on the Bayern Munich deal. Yamal has gone on to become a key player for both Barcelona and Spain since.
He is only 18 years of age now and is regarded as one of the best players in world football. An indispensable member of the Blaugrana team, Yamal has already won four major trophies for the Catalan giants, including two LaLiga titles.
He has been instrumental for Spain as well, helping them win the Euro 2024 and finish runners-up in the Nations League in 2024-25. He has earned 23 caps for La Roja so far scoring six goals and providing 12 assists.
Lamine Yamal has made 109 appearances for Barcelona till date scoring 27 times and producing 37 assists. He is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in 2025.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal loses his passport while returning from Turkey
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal reportedly lost his passport while on international duty in Turkey. He helped Spain demolish Turkey 6-0 at the Medaş Konya Büyükşehir Stadyumu on Sunday, September 7.
However, the youngster was caught in a dramatic situation while returning to Spain as he could not find his passport. As reported by SPORTbible on Instagram, he looked frustrated and searched his luggage after he realized that his passport was missing.
He even went back to the dressing room but failed to find it andd the Spanish authorities had to intervene. They reportedly contacted the Turkish authorities and Lamine Yamal eventually returned on a private jet.
The Barcelona youngster set up two goals against Turkey for Luis de la Fuente's side before being subbed off in the 73rd minute. The European champions are sitting comfortably at the top of the League A Group 4 with 16 points in six games and take on Georgia next month.