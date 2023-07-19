“I watched every video of him on YouTube and said: ‘I want to be like him’” – Brazil international opens up on admiration for Barcelona star Gundogan

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes has opened up on his admiration of Manchester City legend and current Barcelona star Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder joined the Cityzens as Pep Guardiola's first signing at the club in a £21 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in 2016. In the seven years since then, he lifted 14 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League last month.

Gundogan, 32, barely has a hole in his game. He can attack and defend with the same intensity and diligence and has often popped up with important goals for his team.

Manchester City were very keen on renewing their captain's deal this summer but he opted to join Barcelona as a free agent instead. Guimaraes, who joined Newcastle in a high-profile £40 million transfer in January last year, has waxed lyrical about the German in a recent interview.

The Brazil international told the Charla Podcast (h/t Manchestercity.news):

"I’m a fan of Gundogan, I always have been. I had a Borussia Dortmund shirt with ‘Brudogan’ [on the back]. I watched every video of him on YouTube and said: ‘I want to be like him, he’s so good’. My dream is to be ‘Brudogan’. I love him."

Gundogan was one of Borussia Dortmund's most important players in the memorable Jurgen Klopp era at Westfalenstadion. He registered 15 goals and 20 assists in 157 games during his five-year affiliation with the Black and Yellow.

Gundogan won four senior trophies with the German giants, including the Bundesliga in his debut season at Dortmund.

Ilkay Gundogan explains reason for joining Barcelona this summer

Ilkay Gundogan was constantly a starter in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team.

During the treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, he registered 11 goals and seven assists in 51 games. Despite being a crucial part of the Cityzens' XI and carrying the captain's armband, he was enticed by the challenge Barcelona offered.

Explaining his reason to leave the Etihad for Spotify Camp Nou, the German star said in a recent interview (h/t Asia Net News):

"It’s not so much that Pep lacked [anything]. I’ve known him well, for seven years, but I like challenges and constantly surpassing myself. All that the coach and the club have done to convince me, is that my desire to sign for the club has grown a lot."

Manchester City have since signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea in a bid to fill the hole left by 'Gundo'. Barcelona, meanwhile, signed the former Dortmund midfielder after Sergio Busquets left as a free agent after an 18-year stay in Catalonia.