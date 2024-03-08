"I went with the law of averages" - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Chelsea vs Newcastle United

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a win for Chelsea when they face Newcastle United on Monday, March 11, in the Premier League.

Both teams have been relatively inconsistent this season, judging by their form in the league. Sutton believes that it would be difficult to make a claim for either side.

He, however, opted to use what he called the "law of averages" to predict a home win in favor of Chelsea, just as he did in favor of Newcastle United last week against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In his words via BBC, Chris Sutton said:

"I could easily end up with zero points this week - and I am not expecting to pick up anything here either. How can anyone accurately predict Chelsea versus Newcastle, given the inconsistency we have seen from both teams recently?"

"Which Blues team will turn up, and which Newcastle side will we see?" he continued. "The Magpies bounced back from a bad defeat at Arsenal by beating Wolves, but they have not won back-to-back league games since the start of December.

"I've lost count of the number of times I've backed the Blues at home, and been wrong, but surely they are going to win again at Stamford Bridge before the end of the season?

"I went with the law of averages when I picked a Newcastle home victory last week, so hopefully the same method will work again with Chelsea this time."

A look at Chelsea and Newcastle United's form heading into the crunch PL clash

Both teams have found it a bit difficult to stay consistent in the league during the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign.

Heading into the game, visitors Newcastle United are currently in eighth place with 40 points after 27 games, while the Blues are in 11th place with 36 points after 26 games played.

The Blues, meanwhile, have picked up just two wins in their last five games across all competitions. Mauricio Pochettino's men also have just one win in their last five games in the League.

Visitors Newcastle United also boast of similar stats in the PL, as they have picked up just one win in their last five league games.

A victory for the Magpies at Stamford Bridge will be their first back-to-back PL win since early December, when they beat United and Chelsea by 1-0 and 4:1 scorelines, respectively.

