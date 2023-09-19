"I went there and talked with him" - Gabriel Jesus reveals how he helped Arsenal sign 26-year-old star

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he played a key role in his side completing the signing of Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer. Both players moved to Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Gunners' manager Mikel Arteta intentionally targeted players he worked with at Manchester City last summer as he looked to strengthen his side. The Spanish manager made Brazil international Jesus one of his most important summer additions before targeting Zinchenko.

Jesus revealed that he helped Arsenal persuade the 26-year-old to sign by having a chat with him during talks. Speaking with GOAL, the former Manchester City man said that he accompanied the club's director to speak with Zinchenko.

"Edu just text me and said they were going to Zinny's house, if I want to come to join them to talk with Zin and then I come by plane. So I say 'OK.' I went there and talked with him. He was surprised."

"I just said 'Zina, you have to take a decision like I did and I am happy with this.' He was a little bit 'I don't know, I need to talk with my wife first' but he took the decision [to come]. I think if you ask him, it was the right decision."

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal for around £45 million, and Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the side for around £32 million. The pair contributed immensely to the Gunners in the 2022-23 season, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League.

Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko have been important since joining Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko were mostly spare men at Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, with both men considered expendable. They were unsatisfied with their roles and decided to pursue more prominent ones at the Emirates.

Arsenal and Manchester City were neck-and-neck in the Premier League last season, with both men playing key roles for the Gunners. They eventually finished second behind the Citizens, who won a third successive league crown. Arsenal finished five points behind the champions in the Premier League.

Jesus has played 36 matches for Arsenal since joining, with Zinchenko playing one more with 37. The pair have featured for Arsenal this season as they try to dethrone Manchester City once more. Arsenal are already two points behind the Citizens after five rounds of matches after dropping points against Fulham.

Both Jesus and Zinchenko will bring their UEFA Champions League experience to the young side in the club's first Champions League appearance since 2017.