"I went to therapy" - Former PSG superstar explains he had 'anxiety symptoms and cold sweats" after Barcelona's stunning 6-1 remontada against them

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani has explained how he suffered from anxiety issues following Barcelona's historic 6-1 comeback win over the Ligue 1 side in 2017.

Barca became the first team in UEFA Champions League history to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit as they overcame PSG in the Round of 16 tie

The Blaugrana trailed the Parisians 5-3 on aggregate in the 88th minute, but staged one of the most memorable turnarounds in European history.

A Neymar free-kick and a last-gasp 95th-minute winner from Sergi Roberto broke Parisian hearts as Barcelona accomplished the unthinkable.

Cavani was one of those in PSG colors who suffered the demoralizing defeat and scored in both legs of the tie.

The Uruguayan revealed the mental toll the remontada had on him at the time, saying (via Barca Universal):

“I went to therapy after Barca’s comeback against PSG."

He continued,

“Barca’s comeback at PSG affected me so much. It’s only football, but it affects you as a person. After that, I had anxiety symptoms, cold sweats, and I would get dizzy before sleeping and I was scared of falling asleep. I would ask myself: Am I sick in the head?”

GOAL @goal

Second leg: Barcelona 6-1 PSG



It's been five years since La Remontada First leg: PSG 4-0 BarcelonaSecond leg: Barcelona 6-1 PSGIt's been five years since La Remontada First leg: PSG 4-0 BarcelonaSecond leg: Barcelona 6-1 PSGIt's been five years since La Remontada 🌟 https://t.co/UeWfdgfRZZ

Barcelona's win reverberated around the football world but it is intriguing to hear from those who were on the wrong side of the historic moment.

Cavani left PSG three years later and headed to Manchester United following the expiration of his contract.

He played two seasons at Old Trafford before joining Valencia this past summer as a free agent.

The Uruaguayan has made just two appearances for Gennaro Gattuso's side so far this season and he will return to the Nou Camp in March.

His Valencia side are currently 9th in the La Liga table, nine points behind joint-1st Barcelona.

"Sport for crazy people" - Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique on the Blaugrana's 6-1 remontada against PSG

A moment to cherish for Barca fans

It was current Spain national team boss Enrique who was in charge of Barcelona when they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

The former Blaugrana manager couldn't put in to words what the historic win meant after the game, saying (via Guardian):“

“It is difficult to explain in words,”

He continued,

"This is a sport for crazy people, a unique sport. Any kid who was in the Camp Nou tonight will never forget this in their life. It was a torrent of feelings. I don’t cry – I would like to, but the tears don’t come out. But I enjoyed this as much as the rest; as much as those who cried.”

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Barcelona celebrate their late, late victory over PSG at the Camp Nou.



Fantastic scenes. Barcelona celebrate their late, late victory over PSG at the Camp Nou.Fantastic scenes. https://t.co/WO7gVlnd7Q

Barca would eventually exit to Juventus in a 3-0 quarter-final defeat but their fans will never forget their win over the Parisians.

